$43m for great schools on the Sunshine Coast

The new Baringa State High School under construction.

New multi-purpose halls, security and access infrastructure and facility upgrades will be part of a $43 million investment in new, modern school facilities across the Sunshine Coast under a re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government.



The funding is included in a $1 billion Great Schools, Great Future education policy to modernise schools and support more than 3,100 local construction jobs across Queensland.



Students and teachers at Sunshine Coast schools will benefit from 22 projects, supporting local tradies during the economic recovery from COVID-19.



Labor candidate for Caloundra Jason Hunt said he was pleased to see more new funding going towards schools in his electorate.



“This funding is welcome news for these local communities but also for local tradies who can tender for these projects,” he said.



“I’m particularly excited to see $3.2 million to upgrade the multi-purpose hall at Caloundra State School.”



Buderim Labor candidate Ken Mackenzie said the Palaszczuk Government was building and upgrading more local schools than ever before.



“To see planning for yet another school in the booming Palmview area as well as new halls at Buderim Mountain SS and Chancellor State College makes me incredibly happy,” he said.



“I know the students and teachers there, as well as at the other schools that are getting upgrades, will be over the moon with these commitments.”



Brent Hampstead, the Labor candidate for Glass House, said millions of dollars would be invested to improve schools across the region.



“I’m proud to see the Palaszczuk Government investing in projects such as new halls, new amenities and better disability access,” Mr Hampstead said.



“I know students will be delighted with the new playgrounds at Elimbah and Woodford State Schools.”



Education Minister Grace Grace said the funding boost was great news for the construction industry and the Queenslanders it employs.



“The Palaszczuk Government’s plan for economic recovery from COVID-19 begins with job creation.



“We always encourage our schools to engage local tradespeople to complete maintenance works and smaller jobs in schools.



“By investing in new and upgraded school infrastructure we are providing world-class education facilities for Queensland students.



“Since 2015 the Palaszczuk Government has invested a record $5.2 billion in school infrastructure.”



Ms Grace said the programs across Queensland state schools were playing their role in stimulating the economy.



“These programs ensure there is a pipeline of work to support local jobs,” she said.





School infrastructure projects:

Buddina State School Multiple Equitable Access Works $60,000 Buderim Mountain State School New multipurpose hall $5,000,000 Burnside State High School New performing arts centre $10,700,000 Caloundra State High School Refurb amenities block $500,000 Caloundra State School Upgrade the Multipurpose Hall $3,200,000 Chancellor State College New multipurpose hall $8,500,000 Conondale State School Provide equitable access to classrooms $110,000 Coolum State High School School Security Fence $700,000 Elimbah SS Upgrade prep playground $150,000 Glass House Mountains SS Covered walkway to admin building $100,000 Kawana Waters State College Provide equitable access $100,000 Meridan State College School Security Fence $800,000 Montville State School Water Reticulation Upgrade $200,000 Mooloolaba State School Additional School Infrastructure $6,270,000 Mooloolah SS Amenities Block Upgrade $300,000 Nambour State College Multiple Equitable Access Works $210,000 Noosa District State High – Pomona Campus New multipurpose hall $5,750,000 Noosa District State High School Multiple Equitable Access Works $35,000 Noosa District State High – Pomona Campus Refurbish administration $500,000 Talara Primary College Provide equitable access to amenities $100,000 Woodford SS Upgrade playground $150,000 New secondary school in Palmview To be opened in 2023 (Share of statewide $20m)