18 year old arrested for assault with a taser

An 18 year old male has been charged in relation to an alleged assault involving a taser at Maroochydore on July 2.

The alleged assault occurred at the Southbound Bus Station on Horton Parade at Maroochydore. At about 6.40pm on 2 July 2020 the victim and the witness got off a bus from Nambour. As he got off the bus he saw the suspect nearby.

The offender, an 18 yr old Maroochydore male has approached the victim a 29yr old man and struck the victim with a taser twice in the back causing the victim to react, lose control of his muscles and falling.

The suspect is known to the victim and the witness. The suspect had approached the victim and witness and said “Oi Dog!” The victim has told the suspect to leave him alone and to go away. As the victim has turned away from him, the suspect has produced a black taser/prod and has thrust it into the victims back twice, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

Maroochydore Detectives and uniformed police attended at the offenders residence at about 1:00am this morning and executed a search warrant where they located a taser device and keys to a stolen car located near the offenders residence. He was subsequently arrested and will appear at Maroochydore Mags court in custody this morning. He was already on bail for other offences with curfew conditions.

The offender has been charged with Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm whilst armed, Burglary, Fraud, Enter Premises and Steal, Unauthorised use of a motor vehicle (Ford Laser stolen from Nambour 6/7/20), Stealing , Possess Weapon, Disqualified Driving.