$12m Federal funding released for new Mooloolaba bridge

The Australian Government has unlocked $12 million in funding to duplicate an existing 350 metre two-lane section of Brisbane Road.

The section from Mayes Canal Bridge to the intersection of Foote Street and Tarcoola Avenue will be upgraded and will include a new bridge over Mayes Canal to accommodate four lanes.

Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace said this project will significantly reduce congestion for the commuters who use Brisbane Road.

“This project will make a real difference to people’s lives,” Mr Wallace said.

“Not only will it save travel time, these upgrades will improve the safety of the road, ensuring Queenslanders get home sooner and safer.

“The new bridge will also bring a range of other benefits including improved flood immunity for the community.”

“At a time when it’s never been more important to support economic growth across the country, releasing federal funding for this project is a significant and welcome milestone for the community.”

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said the Council welcomed the release of the funding for this project, which was committed in the May 2019 Federal Budget.

“We know how important these upgrades are for the community, which is why Council has committed $13.3 million to the project,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Improving accessibility to Mooloolaba, which is one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular locations for local residents and tourists alike, is a key objective of this project and Council’s broader road network planning for the area.”

“The project is expected to support 45 jobs during construction which is vital for keeping our economy rolling as the region continue to progress through economic recovery.”

Construction is expected to start in early 2021 and be completed in early 2022, weather permitting.

The $25.3 million Mooloolaba Access Upgrade is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $12 million and the Sunshine Coast Council $13.3 million.