USC provides free toolkit for job seekers

With COVID-19 lockdowns severely disrupting the Australian job market, the USC Business School has stepped forward to provide free assistance to those applying for jobs.

The School has developed an online Employability Toolkit to help upskill people who are currently out of work, considering changing careers, interested in professional development or are about to enter the job market for the first time.

Dean and Head of the USC Business School Professor Lorelle Frazer said the toolkit included four modules that focussed on building and maintaining a personal brand, creating a personal website, using social media for job hunting, and developing job application materials and skills.

“With so many jobs affected by COVID-19, we wanted to help people bounce back into the workforce as quickly as possible,” Professor Frazer said.

“This free, comprehensive community resource from the USC Business School will help people stand out when they are applying for jobs.

“It includes ideas about developing and managing an online presence, preparing for job interviews, and putting your best foot forward when applying for a new job or responding to the ongoing challenges in the business environment.

“The modules have been developed by industry professionals, feature plenty of interesting video interviews, and give participants the opportunity to take a considered look at their professional profile.

“People may complete one or more of the online modules, depending on their interests, with those who complete all four to receive a certificate of completion.”

The toolkit is now online at www.usc.edu.au/usc-employability-toolkit

The Employability Toolkit project, led by Professor Frazer, involved USC academics Drs Shahab Pourfakhimi, Rory Mulcahy, David Fleischman, Aimee Riedel, Anthony Grace and Lenny Vance.