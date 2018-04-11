Upgrade to Nicklin Way closer as tenders are called

Construction companies can now tender on a multi-million dollar upgrade of Nicklin Way between Main Drive and Waterview Street.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was funding the infrastructure upgrade to boost the capacity of Nicklin Way, making life easier for Sunshine Coast motorists, particularly those travelling to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

“This upgrade is part of a program of works under the State Infrastructure Plan to improve access to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital,” Mr Bailey said.

“It was recommended after extensive technical investigations and stakeholder engagement with the property and business owners in the project zone.

“Three intersections at Main Drive, Production Avenue and Waterview Street will be upgraded.

“The upgrade will improve intersection safety and efficiency as well as provide a quicker and more reliable journey for motorists travelling between Main Drive and Waterview Street.”

Mr Bailey said settling on the final design had been a balancing act to deliver improved capacity and safety, while also catering for business owner expectations.

“We have listened to community feedback during the engagement period and finalised an outcome that will improve Nicklin Way while reducing the impacts on local on-street car parking,” he said.

“Construction companies now have the opportunity to tender, with the contract expected to be announced mid-year. Construction is expected to start mid to late 2018.

“The upgrade will include the addition of a third northbound lane on Nicklin Way from Main Drive through to Waterview Street and a left-out turn lane from Production Avenue and Technology Drive to Kawana Way.”

Four roundabouts on Kawana Way at Jamaica Way, Kawana Island Boulevard, Premier Circuit and Metier Linkway have already been upgraded as part of the $22 million program.

“This program is supporting 43 local jobs – a great boost to the Sunshine Coast economy,” Mr Bailey said.

Additional lanes have also been provided at Kawana Way Link Road and Kawana Way in near Woodlands Boulevard.

More information and the project layout can be found at https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/Projects/Name/S/Sunshine-Coast-University-Hospital-access-improvements

Meanwhile, work is continuing on $19 million worth of developer funded Nicklin Way upgrades between Beach Drive and Wurley Street.

The work will include upgrades to the Lake Kawana Boulevard intersection to accommodate the Bokarina Beach residential development. These works are expected to be completed by the end of 2018, weather permitting.

Local Member for Kawana Jarrod Bleijie has been raising concerns of local businesses over many months and the design has undergone various iterations to accomodate local concerns. In particular, key concerns related to the loss of parking space and the use of Production Avenue as a thoroughfare connecting Nicklin Way and Kawana Way.

In a statement to business owners on the 5th of May Mr Bleijie said. “It is my belief that the updated design goes some way to addressing many of the concerns previously held.

Despite this, I remain opposed to two significant upgrade items;

1. Removal of u-turn facility at Main Drive and Nicklin Way intersection; and

2. New connection to allow ‘left out’ access to Kawana Way from Production Avenue.”

Business owners have described the new plans as “marginally better” but still have concerns on the short and long term impact to their businesses due to the loss of parking on the Nicklin Way and Production Avenue and the impact of the increased traffic on production avenue as it becomes a thoroughfare.