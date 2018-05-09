The Daniel Morcombe Foundation finally getting a permanent home.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe along with The Hon. Di Farmer (Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence) turned the first sod at a Groundbreaking Ceremony in Palmwoods this afternoon, Wednesday 9th May.

The building when complete will be named Daniel House. It will be the Foundation’s Administrative hub and will include the “Walk Tall” Program which offers free counselling

services for survivors of crime.

Based on the Sunshine Coast, Daniel House will be the Foundation’s National Office as it continues to deliver its’ Keeping Kids Safe programs and resources and coordinates Australia’s Largest National Day of Action on child safety awareness – Day for Daniel.

The State Government provided $900,000 in funding to help complete the build. Local Businesses from the Sunshine Coast have also been very generous in contributing to the project making this very much a community project.