Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin unveil Steve’s star on Hollywood Boulevard

On April 26 at 11:30am on Hollywood Boulevard, Steve Irwin’s contribution to the film and television industry through his wildlife documentaries, was recognised.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, were in Hollywood at the unveiling along with some of their closest friends and family from around the world.

The newest star is fittingly located directly outside the ‘Iguana Vintage Store’.

Steve’s Star is part of a long list of influential stars, 2,635 of them, to be exact, however Steve’s is the only posthumous star being awarded in 2018.

Terri Irwin said Steve would have been chuffed at the award.

“Steve always said that he hoped his message of conservation would live on forever. It means the world to us that Steve’s memory will live on in so many ways, including now on the internationally recognisedHollywood Walk of Fame.

“We’re thrilled that so many people have joined us today in khaki to celebrate. It’s wonderful that there are lots of people back home on the Sunshine Coast celebrating too,” said Terri.

Bindi Irwin said she was really moved that Steve’s star would be placed right outside the Iguana Vintage Store.

“It’s absolutely fitting that Dad’s star will be outside Iguana Vintage Clothing Store. I also think he would have been thrilled to have his star right next to Johnny Cash. This is such a wonderful moment for our entire family. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work,” said Bindi.

Robert Irwin said he was proud to be continuing on his father’s legacy.

“Dad is still such an inspiration to not only me, but to so many other people around the world. This tribute just shows how great his work was and that his impression on people will last for generations to come,” said Robert.

To receive a Hollywood Star, applications, supporting documentation, letters and supporters are required. Russell Crowe and Visit Sunshine Coast were the key supporters of Steve’s Star.

Steve’s film and TV achievements:

Steve and Terri filmed over 300 episodes of The Crocodile Hunter, Croc Diaries, Croc Files, New Breed Vets and Ghosts of War

Steve and Terri starred in the feature-length film The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The documentaries have been seen by over 500 million viewers across 140 countries

Steve appeared in:

Dr Doolittle in 2001

Mystery Hunters in 2002

The Wiggles ‘Wiggly Safari’ in 2002

Pacific Rim in 2006

Steve’s voice was used in the animated film Happy Feet in 2006 as the seal named Trev. Steve passed away during post-production, so the film was dedicated to him