Ten new netball courts open at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex

Another 10 new high quality concrete acrylic surface netball courts at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex were officially opened today (April 23) after playing a major role in securing the national NetFest event on the Sunshine Coast for 2018

The complex now has 20 hard courts that will be used by a growing number of local and visiting netball players, including the up to 2500 participants expected at NetFest on October 4-7

Mayor Mark Jamieson joined Division 7 Councillor Ted Hungerford and Sunshine Coast Lightning representatives to open the new courts

“Netball is the top team sport in the country for women and girls* and the interest continues to grow here on the Sunshine Coast with the success of our own national team in the Sunshine Coast Lightning,” Mayor Jamieson said

“To have this facility attract a national mass participation event so soon after being completed shows what an asset it is for our community

“It’s great to have courts of this standard for local players of all ages to hone their skills on.

Councillor Ted Hungerford said the upgrades were part of a master plan for the complex

“This is a regional facility that caters for club and school netball teams as well as netball carnivals and events so this latest upgrade will benefit a lot of players,” Cr Hungerford said

“We have more development works planned for this complex that will provide a boost to other sports too

“These include an extension of the Sunshine Coast Netball Association clubhouse, as well as new AFL change rooms and accommodation for AFL Queensland, coaches boxes with a supporting media area and an LED scoreboard.

This project was jointly funded by council’s $237 million Capital Works Program and the Queensland Government under the Get Playing Plus Program.

Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex is home to the Sunshine Coast Netball Association.