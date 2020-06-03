Sunshine for Toll Group

Toll facility Chevallum aerial

The new Toll Sunshine Coast logistics facility has been completed by Gibb Group, in collaboration with repeat partner Lanskey Constructions. Partnering with owner Primewest Funds, the $17M development is positioned on the largest lot in the Chevallum Industrial Park – a 1.8ha site strategically located in one of Australia’s fastest growing urban areas, 20 minutes from Maroochydore and 1 hour from Brisbane.

Including 5,000sqm of warehouse space and a 532sqm two-storey office, the property is tenanted by Toll Group under a 12-year pre-lease arrangement. The facility marks Gibb Group’s second development for Toll, having previously secured the development and pre-lease of Toll’s 3-hectare Gracemere Industry Park facility, sold to Charter Hall in 2013.

Gibb Group’s Senior Development Manager, Angus Holloway, states: “We are really excited to have developed the Sunshine Coast facility for Toll. This facility has enabled Toll to streamline local business operations, by consolidating existing facilities into a location with close proximity to major arterial routes accessing South East Queensland. Successfully delivering the project was a real team effort, with Toll Group, Lanskey Constructions, Primewest Funds, Development Directive and Neumann all playing a key role.”

Toll facility Chevallum internal elevated view

Toll Group Acting President, Global Express, Alan Beacham, adds: “We continue to look for opportunities to improve the speed and quality of our services to support our customers. The development of our new Toll Sunshine Coast purpose-built facility integrates our existing services into a modern logistics hub to meet the needs of our customers now and into the future. We’re proud of what the team have been able to achieve in bringing our people and services together to support the Sunshine Coast community.”

At the peak of development, the Toll facility saw 45 construction workers onsite, with another 20 employed offsite. Over 40% of contractors were commissioned from the local regions of the Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay and Gympie, to ensure surrounding areas received economic benefit.

The development’s prime regional location is particularly significant to Gibb Group’s Managing Director, Matthew Gibb, who states: “Gibb Group is proud of its presence across Australia, and ability to provide institutional-grade solutions to all markets.”

Toll facility Chevallum internal view