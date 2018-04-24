Sunshine Coast MPs, How would you fund a Convention and Exhibition Centre

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson has again called upon the state and federal governments to look at ways to contribute to the planning and construction of a Convention and Exhibition Centre in the new Maroochydore CBD.

While other (smaller) regional centres have such facilities, the Sunshine Coast is sadly lacking, limiting the Coast’s ability to attract major events accomodating a large number of attendees.

While the local LNP state and federal members are keen to say how the Convention and Exhibition Centre should NOT be financed, Mayor Jamieson is keen to hear how they WOULD finance it.