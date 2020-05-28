Sunshine Coast Councillors vote to place wage increases on hold

Sunshine Coast Councillors have unanimously agreed to not accept a 2% wage increase proposed by the Local Government Remuneration Commission.

The decision was made in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 on the Sunshine Coast community, the biggest health and economic challenge faced in more than a century.

“Keeping the Sunshine Coast community safe, supporting local businesses and protecting local jobs has been the focus of our council’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“With this in mind, our focus in developing Council’s budget for 2020-2021 is very much on the needs of our community as we all start our way through the recovery process.

“On this basis, all councillors have agreed that not accepting the wage increase proposed by the Commission is the right thing to do during this very difficult time.”

Wages for elected local government members in Queensland are determined by an independent Local Government Remuneration Commission under section 247 of the Local Government Regulation 2012.

The Commission determines the maximum remuneration payable to a mayor and councillors from July 1 each year. A council may resolve prior to July 1, to pay remuneration at a lesser amount to that proposed by the Commission.