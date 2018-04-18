Steve Irwin Awarded Hollywood Star

On 26 April 2018, Steve Irwin will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, for his extraordinary contribution to the entertainment industry through his wildlife documentaries.

Terri, Bindy and Robert Irwin spoke with the media this afternoon on what the award means to them, Steve’s legacy and recognition of the Sunshine Coast.

Steve is named among a notable group of entertainment professionals, however, will be the only posthumous star awarded in 2018 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

What started as a humble wildlife park became world famous through Steve and Terri’s documentaries that aired all over the world.

They put Australia Zoo and Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on the map, by building one of the most well known tourist attractions in Australia.

Being awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not an easy feat. Australia Zoo and the Irwin family could not have achieved this honour for Steve without the support of Russell Crowe and major sponsor, Visit Sunshine Coast.

Terri Irwin, Owner of Australia Zoo said they were lucky to call the Sunshine Coast home, where they receive so much support from the local community.

“Steve’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an incredible honour for our family. Steve would have been so chuffed. He was always such a proud Australian and dearly loved living on the Sunshine Coast.

“We will celebrate Steve’s legacy and continue to protect wildlife and wild places. And we will always call Queensland’s Sunshine Coast home,” said Terri.

Simon Latchford, CEO of Visit Sunshine Coast (VSC) said that it was an honour for the region’s tourism industry to be able to support Steve Irwin’s ‘star’ recognition in Hollywood.

“To be included amongst the stars of Hollywood is great recognition of the positive impact on tourism that Steve and the Irwins have had over the past two decades,” said Mr Latchford.

“Terri, Bindi and Robert deserve enormous praise for carrying on Steve’s legacy so passionately. They are true pioneers, and we look forward to working with them in the future to continue promoting the Sunshine Coast to new audiences around the world.”

Steve’s film and television achievements:

• Steve and Terri filmed over 300 episodes of The Crocodile Hunter, Croc Diaries, Croc Files, New Breed Vets and Ghosts of War

• Steve and Terri starred in the feature-length film The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

• The documentaries have been seen by over 500 million viewers across 140 countries

Steve appeared in:

• Dr Doolittle in 2001

• Mystery Hunters in 2002

• The Wiggles ‘Wiggly Safari’ in 2002

• Pacific Rim in 2006

• Steve’s voice was used in the animated film Happy Feet in 2006 as the seal named Trev. Steve passed away during post-production, so the film was dedicated to him.