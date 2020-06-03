South-East Queensland councils benefit from COVID Works for Queensland program

Queensland Premier – Annastacia Palaszczuk

Communities across South-East Queensland will soon see the social, employment and economic benefits of the Palaszczuk Government’s $200 million COVID Works for Queensland program, with council allocations announced today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said COVID Works for Queensland was designed to help councils get their communities back on their feet and into jobs.

“While Queenslanders are resilient, it has certainly been a difficult time for everyone and this program will provide a huge lift for employment opportunities, local economies, and most importantly community spirit,” she said.

“The allocation of $50 million to our South-East councils will see projects delivered that will have long-term economic benefits and increased liveability.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said that in the past three years, the $600 million Works for Queensland program and been incredibly successful in remote and regional areas, delivering more than 19,000 jobs and counting.

“We’ve listened to our South-East Queensland mayors and we’re now delivering this hugely-successful program here as well in response to these extraordinary times,” he said.

“This new funding will give every council a further boost to deliver job-creating infrastructure and maintenance projects and will create or support up to 8000 jobs across the State,” he said.

“Communities stand to benefit from new assets such as libraries, bikeways and footpaths, caravan parks, sport and recreation facilities and critical water, sewer and waste management infrastructure.

“COVID Works for Queensland is an important part of the Queensland Government’s $6 billion economic recovery strategy Unite and recover for Queensland Jobs.”

South-East Queensland councils who will receive inaugural Works for Queensland funding are:

Brisbane City Council

Gold Coast City Council

Ipswich City Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Noosa Shire Council

Redland City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council*

Toowoomba Regional Council

For more information www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/covid-w4q

* $5,350,000.00