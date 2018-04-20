Sod turned on new Sunshine Coast Airport runway

A milestone today for the Sunshine Coast Airport with the sod turning ceremony to mark the commencement of construction for the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project, Sunshine Coast Council’s largest infrastructure project, due for completion Christmas 2020.
Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson, Ted O’Brien MP – Federal Member for Fairfax and John Holland Project Manager Berry Freshney were in attendance to turn the first sod and make their remarks about the importance of the project for tourism, export opportunities together with direct and indirect jobs, especially for local contractors.
Major components of the project
- A new 2450 metres long x 45 metres wide Code E runway aligned to the north-west/south-east (RWY 13/31)
- Half-length parallel taxiway
- Expansion of the apron at the existing terminal.
Fast facts:
- At 2450 metres long x 45 metres wide the new runway will be one third longer than the existing runway and aligned to the north-west/south-east
- The new runway will be referred to as Runway 13/31 (RWY 13/31)
- A half-length parallel taxiway will be included
- The expansion of the apron at the existing terminal will increase capacity from four to eight aircraft on deck
- $4.1 billion contribution to Gross Regional Product (2020 – 2040)
- Potential to reach new destinations in Australia, Asia and the Western Pacific
- 63 hectares of land will be rehabilitated to offset ecological impacts
- 2,230 new full-time direct and indirect jobs will be created by 2040
- 3,500 fewer dwellings affected by aircraft noise in 2020
- Potential to attract up to 2 million passengers to the Sunshine Coast annually
- Sunshine Coast Airport will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021.
The project also includes –
- On-site environmental offsets
- Perimeter road and significant drainage channels.
