Rabbitohs and Warriors’ fans set to be refunded for Coast match tickets

Sunshine Coast Council has reassured fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership South Sydney Rabbitohs vs New Zealand Warriors August blockbuster that everyone will be refunded.

The game was scheduled to be held at Sunshine Coast Stadium in Bokarina on Saturday 15 August.

It comes after the rounds 12-25 of the NRL season were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the season changed to a new format.

All tickets purchased for this game will be fully refunded and Ticketek will contact ticket holders directly this week.

It is expected both South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks will return to the Sunshine Coast Stadium in 2021.

Sunshine Coast Council is awaiting further advice regarding venue selection for the Holden Women’s State of Origin match now scheduled for 13 November.