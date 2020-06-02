Queensland driving tests to resume

Queensland Driving Tests Resuming June 15

Queensland’s learner drivers will soon be able to sit for their P-plates again with practical driving tests to resume on June 15.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said with coronavirus restrictions easing and Queenslanders smashing the curve, transport authorities have begun preparing for the return of driving tests with new measures in place to ensure examiners and learner drivers are safe.

The approved COVID-safe plan includes mandatory screening questions, vehicle cleaning requirements and reinforcement of general health and hygiene measures.

“Heavy vehicle driving tests resumed last week and with Queensland being among the best-performing states in stopping the spread of COVID-19, light vehicle tests will recommence on June 15 to support jobs and keep our economy moving,” Mr Bailey said.

Practical driving tests were suspended in late March due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements.

“New driving examiners are being brought on board and tests will be conducted six days a week to help catch up on the number of learner drivers whose tests were suspended.

Mr Bailey said a booking process would be introduced to prioritise learner drivers who had their tests suspended due to the pandemic, and those who urgently needed their P-plates for economic, health, and job reasons.

The fee for learner licence renewals is being waived until three months after practical driving tests resume. This includes learner licences that have expired.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have been far-reaching and I want to express my appreciation to all the learner drivers for their patience and understanding.

“I also want to thank our driving instructors who will be working hard to safely progress through the COVID-related backlog”.

For more information on the resumption of testing visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au