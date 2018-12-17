Prime Minister’s Environmentalist of the Year set to MC National Clean Technologies Conference

The Prime Minister’s Environmentalist of the Year and leading sustainable business expert Arron Wood

The Prime Minister’s Environmentalist of the Year and leading sustainable business expert Arron Wood has been announced as the MC of the National Clean Technologies Conference due to take place from 29 – 31 May 2019 on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.



Building on the success of The Cleantech Effect event, run by the Sunshine Coast Council in 2016 and 2017, the National Clean Technologies Conference & Exhibition is expected to be bigger than ever in 2019 with more than 70 keynote and industry speakers and 50 exhibitors – and will attract more than 250 delegates from across Australia.



Conference director Peta Moore of Nectar Creative Communications says they are thrilled to have confirmed Arron Wood, who is also the Deputy Mayor of the City of Melbourne as the MC given he has a successful business within the cleantech industry, has won multiple awards for his work, and is a leading commentator on cleantech related topics.



“Arron is at the pulse of what makes Melbourne the world’s most liveable city. Apart from being the City of Melbourne’s Deputy Lord Mayor, his insight and ability to identify emerging green markets and risks to existing markets, and the fact he has his own environmental communication and education consultancy business, Firestarter Pty Ltd,

made him a natural choice as MC,” says event organiser Peta Moore of Nectar Creative Communications.



Wood says he has heard a lot about the Sunshine Coast and is excited to check out the ‘Cleantech Capital’ of Australia.



“The clean tech sector is something I’m really passionate about and I am thrilled I can be involved and am keen to visit and meet with the industry leaders and change makers in such an exciting, emerging region as well as MC a world class program of international drawcard speakers on all clean technology growth areas including energy, waste, water, built environment,” he says.



Wood is on the high level Enterprise Melbourne Advisory Board to attract sustainable investment to Melbourne, won the 2007 Melbourne Business Award for Contribution to the Environment and was also the 2001 Young Australian of the Year (National Environment Winner). He is the weekly environment reporter on radio 3AW, Melbourne’s number one talkback station, and the author of an autobiography Billabong Boy.



His business Firestarter Pty Ltd, working through behavioural change management, major event organisation, project management, education campaigns and innovative company promotion methods aims to better link the corporate sector with community and government.



He also initiated and now runs the highly successful Kids Teaching Kids Program for students from around the world.



The full program for the event is set to be revealed in early 2019.



Registrations for exhibitors are now open at: https://nctce.com.au/exhibition/become-an-exhibitor/. A limited number of early bird tickets are now also available at https://nctce.com.au/.

