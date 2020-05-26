Planning and Environment Court approves Yaroomba Beach proposal

(Sunshine Coast Council Media Release) The Planning and Environment Court has delivered its judgment on the appeals relating to Council’s development decision approving with conditions, the application for the Yaroomba Beach Master Plan, which will deliver a new five-star hotel, public parklands, surf lifesaving facilities and public beach access points and a new coastal pathway and associated development.

The court found the proposed development should be approved subject to the conditions in council’s original decision notice, but with the amendments recommended by the turtle experts.

In doing so, the court will order that the appeals be dismissed.

In her 125 page decision, Her Honour Judge Kefford noted that “in all of the circumstances of this case, an approval of the proposed development is in the public interest”.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson welcomed the court’s decision, noting that the application was subject to an extensive, rigorous assessment by council staff and its professional advisors, whom he acknowledged for their efforts and their professionalism.

“While we are still reviewing the decision, what is clear is that council made the correct decision in June 2018 and that has now been upheld by the Planning and Environment Court,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“The court approval, coupled with council’s stringent conditions and the variations sought by the court, will ensure the developer delivers on the expectations of council and the commitments and promises made to our Sunshine Coast community.

“There is an overwhelming public need for a high-end five-star resort complex and conference facilities in our region that can provide an undeniable economic boost.

“This development will provide substantial economic benefits to the Coolum locality and wider Sunshine Coast area – in a time when we need it most.

“This is the type of investment that the Sunshine Coast economy needs.

“The overall development will support the local building and construction industry and provide future employment for locals, which is critical as the region moves into the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The final conditions of approval are to be ordered by the court in due course.