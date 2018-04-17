Opposition Leader Visits Sunshine Coast to Ramp up Pressure for Rail Duplication

On a visit to the Sunshine Coast today, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington ramped up pressure on the Palaszczuk Government to build the long-awaited Sunshine Coast rail duplication.

Ms Frecklington said for over three years Annastacia Palaszczuk had ignored the desperate need for this new rail line for but the time for excuses was over and the project must be funded in the upcoming State Budget.

“Enough is enough. Sunshine Coast locals deserve to be spending less time waiting for trains or stuck in traffic gridlock and more time with family and friends,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The 40km line between Beerburrum and Nambour is currently a single rail track with poor alignment which limits rail services and causes considerable delays for Sunshine Coast commuters.

“The duplication would mean more frequent and reliable train services for the people of the Sunshine Coast.

“This is a key infrastructure priority that has completely stalled under Labor.

“In March this year independent body Infrastructure Australia designated this a “Priority Project” – one of only 12 projects around the country to receive this designation and yet Labor still uses Cross River Rail as an excuse not to fund it.

“We committed to building this rail line and we stand by that promise. If I were Premier, I would fund it.”

Local LNP MP for Glass House and Shadow Infrastructure Minister Andrew Powell said the business case for the rail line was complete and there was $10 billion on the table from the Federal Government to fund urban rail projects.

“This project would provide more than 150 extra weekly rail services and improve transport reliability for more than 330,000 Sunshine Coast residents,” Mr Powell said.

“It will also ease the daily traffic nightmares faced by drivers on the Bruce Highway between the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture.

“Labor now has no more excuses – they need to just get on with it and build a second Sunshine Coast rail line.”