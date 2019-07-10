Noosa Council delivers on capital works promise

Over 90 Capital Works projects were completed, totalling nearly $23 million during the last financial year.

That means, Council and its contractors delivered 96 per cent of the Capital Budget in 12 months.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the impressive output was testament to the working relationship between staff and local contractors.

“It was an ambitious program and once again our staff have done us proud delivering the work in such a tight timeframe.

“The result is about as good as one could get.

“A goal of 100 per cent is unrealistic for any council, because there are always uncontrollable factors such as wet weather and tender responses,” Cr Wellington said.

“I really have to commend our infrastructure team for the fantastic achievement. There have been numerous challenges, including staff changes, so to get a 96 per cent completion rate is truly a remarkable effort.”

The Castaways Beach carpark upgrade was among more than 90 projects completed as part of Council’s 2018/19 capital works program.





Projects included the upgrade to the Castaways Beach carpark and bus stop, the replacement of two hinterland bridges, completion of the award-winning Park Road boardwalk as well as the refurbishment of the Noosaville Library, plus park improvements at Pomona and Cooran.

Cr Wellington said the completion rate was also a good result for Council’s asset sustainability ratio, which is one of the three key measures of financial sustainability required under legislation.

“Every year, Noosa Council aims for around 90 per cent completion of our annual capital works program and we have adopted another ambitious $28.4 million Capital Works budget for the 2019-2020.

“Limiting our carryover projects into the next year places us in a good position to tackle the projects listed in this year’s Capital Works schedule,” Cr Wellington said.

Work is about to start on the Noosa North Shore Beach Campground upgrade, refurbishment of the Peregian Beach toilet block and a new shade house at the Noosa Botanic Gardens.