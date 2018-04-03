Sunshine Coast Council would like to advise residents in the areas of Kenilworth, Conondale and Cambroon that council officers will be performing routine night-time feral animal surveying in these areas between Monday, April 16 andWednesday, April 18, 2018.

Surveying is used to determine the distribution, population, size, habitat use and impacts of feral animals.

The survey is conducted from council roads and reserves and does not require officers to enter private property.

The work will be performed using night-time thermal imaging equipment mounted to a council vehicle.

Surveying will be conducted in the following locations:

Walli Creek Rd / Walli Mountain Rd, Kenilworth

Aherns Rd, Conondale

Kilcoy Lane – Broken Ridge Rd, Conondale

Eastern Mary River Rd, Cambroon

Booloumba Creek Rd, Cambroon

If you have any information or sightings of feral animals in your area, please contact council. Council officers are available to assist with education and action for landowners to minimise the impact of feral animals on their property.

For more information contact council at mail@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au or phone 5475 7272.