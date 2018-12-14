New rules for ‘rideables’

Electric Scooter

New rules come into effect today to support the expanding range of ‘rideable’ devices being used by Queenslanders.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said changes to road rules were responding to the growing popularity and use of electric-scooters, electric bikes and other forms of personal transport.

“The new laws for rideables recognise our community’s changing travel habits and the uptake in first and last mile transport options,” Mr Bailey said.

“We are seeing different kinds of rideables on footpaths and public spaces and there are companies offering personal transport services looking to invest here, so we need to make sure our laws support these changes.

“These new travel options can help ease traffic congestion, reduce the need for parking spaces and are also eco-friendly.

“We are always striving to provide Queenslanders with more travel options and we are leading the way with this reform.

“We began our review of Queensland’s regulations for rideables earlier this year in anticipation of these changing transport options.

“Since that review began, a number of personalised transport operators have expressed interest in coming into the Queensland market.

“We said the revised regulations would be in place before Christmas and today’s announcement gives certainty to people who want to ride these devices, as well as those companies that want to offer them as a service.

“We’re not quite there with hoverboards but these rule changes will provide some guidance on how our public spaces should accommodate the range of other transport devices that are out there now.”

Mr Bailey said safety was a priority when introducing any new technology and the rule changes would protect people using paths and roads.

“Rideables have size and weight requirements and must only be ridden to a maximum speed of no more than 25km/h,” he said.

“They must also have effective brakes and nothing sharp that could injure a pedestrian.

“Helmets must be worn while riding and users cannot carry passengers.

“Children under 12 are not allowed to ride and those under 16 must be supervised by an adult.

“Users must ride in a safe and respectful manner, giving way to pedestrians, and travel at a safe speed to ensure they can stop to avoid collisions.

“Rideables can travel on paths, including the bicycle side of a shared path.

“They cannot travel on Brisbane roads, and riders should avoid interacting with traffic.

“Existing fines for the incorrect use of personal mobility devices have increased to $130 to ensure new rideables are used safely.

“Speeding on a rideable will still incur the existing $174 fine.”

Mr Bailey said people should also ride responsibly during the festive season.

“It’s important to remember, especially during Christmas and New Year celebrations, that drinking and riding do not mix,” he said.

“We want everyone to get home safely and enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.

“If you’re drinking, make sure you have a lift legend and don’t drive or ride.

“Dangerous riding behaviour can and will be enforced by the Queensland Police Service.”

