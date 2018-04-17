Netball’s NetFest heading to Sunshine Coast this October

Netfest is coming to the Sunshine Coast for the first time in October, adding to the ever growing list of major sporting events choosing to be based in the region, strengthening our status as one of Australia’s homes for netball.

After starting with only 500 participants in 2011, NetFest is a mass participation carnival and celebration of netball that now attracts more than 2500 participants from all over Australia and New Zealand.

It is open to all players 18 years and over and will be staged at the Maroochydore Multi-Sport Complex and Mooloolaba Beach From October 4-7.

For more information visit: http://netfest.com.au