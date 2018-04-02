Minor Community Grants now open

Does your not-for-profit community group need help funding a project, event or activity?

Perhaps you’re running a creative or community workshop, need to update your equipment or attend a seminar.

Apply now for grants of up to $2000 through Sunshine Coast Council’s Minor Community Grants Program.

One recent beneficiary was the Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Caloundra Inc. who received a Community Events category minor grant of $2000 to run the 18th Amateur Fun Walk and Seniors Forum during Seniors Week 2017.

Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Caloundra Inc. president Frank Gower said since its conception in 2000, the annual fun walk held during Seniors Week has continued to grow.

This was from the 17th annual walk and since, there has been an 18th.

“Council’s Minor Community Grant funding has supported the continuation of our educational 4km fun walk for over 50s along the beautiful Golden Beach foreshore,” Mr Gower said.

“As part of Seniors Week, the walk allowed older people and their families to come together and interact in a healthy and active environment.

“We have up to 400 people participating in various age categories each year with the support of the SES and volunteers ensuring the safety of our walkers.

“It is very satisfying to see members of the community come together to build strong ties year after year.”

Community Portfolio Councillor Jenny McKay said community groups could apply for a grant to assist with projects that benefit Sunshine Coast communities.

“The fantastic work that Australian Pensioners and Superannuants League Caloundra Inc. is doing for seniors is an outstanding example of the way in which our grants program can help the community,” Cr McKay said.

“The grants are a great way for all sorts of community groups to obtain funding to help with their smaller, but important projects.

“If you’re considering a grant for your community group, please don’t hesitate to pick up the phone and give our grants officers a call.”

Community groups can apply for funding for one-off projects through one of seven categories:

Community Development

Community Facilities

Cultural Development

Cultural Heritage

Economic Development

Sport, Recreation and Healthy Living

Community Events

Applications for minor grants will close at midnight on Monday, May 14, 2018.

For more information, to discuss your project or for assistance with an application, contact a grants officer on 5420 8616, email grants@sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au or visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/grants for more details including eligibility criteria and application forms.