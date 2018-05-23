Maleny community appeals to Minister to intervene on service station development

A dedicated group of Maleny locals showed up once again today to show their opposition to the service station and fast food outlet being proposed directly opposite the Maleny State School.
Councillor Jenny McKay was presented with over 600 letters to be sent to Roads and Transport Minister Mark Bailey requesting his intervention to stop the development proceeding.
The development is code assessable meaning it will be Minister Bailey who can deny the development application on adverse road safety and traffic implications.
