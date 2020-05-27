M2M Cycleway consultation period extended

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson have agreed to extend community consultation on the design of Stage 6 of the Mooloolaba to Maroochydore (M2M) Cycleway a further six weeks, to July 31.

Minister Bailey said encouraging the development of safe, active transport solutions which meet the needs of communities is a high priority for the Palaszczuk Government.

“We know this project has attracted strong local interest from the start, so now is the opportunity for everyone to have their say on the current design,” Mr Bailey said.

“I want to ensure we come up with solution that people are comfortable with, so when Mayor Jamieson approached me this week to seek an extension to the current consultation period and more direct engagement with the community, I was more than happy to agree.



“We want to get more people on bikes by investing in new facilities, and we want to make sure this becomes a community asset that can be shared and enjoyed by locals and tourists on this iconic stretch of Queensland’s coastline.

“The community’s views on this project have always mattered and those views have been considered from the very start.

“Since consultation started last September, more than 320 people attended information sessions and provided feedback on the project’s first concept design.

“Their feedback was used to plan and develop the preferred option for stage six that is out for consultation now.

“Extending consultation to 31 July will enable more direct engagement with interested community members, particularly as the next phase in the easing of COVID-19 restrictions comes into effect from June 13 and groups of up to 20 people can come together.”

Mayor Jamieson welcomed the Minister’s commitment and thanked him for agreeing to extend the consultation period.

“While I am conscious this current consultation period is the second round of community engagement on this project, what is important is that our community’s concerns are heard and that we work together to get the best outcome,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Equally, it is important that all parties have a good understanding of the options available and an appreciation of the important safety considerations this project will help to address.

“At the end of the day, we want to arrive at a solution that as far as practicable, balances the needs of a range of parties.

“Extending the consultation period to 31 July will enable this to occur.”

To provide feedback on the preferred option for Stage 6 of the M2M cycleway, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/m2mcycleway or email m2mcycleway@tmr.qld.gov.au

All feedback will be considered.

The M2M cycleway project aims to provide a world-class, active transport corridor for the Sunshine Coast, connecting Mooloolaba to Maroochydore and will be built in stages.