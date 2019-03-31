Low cost accommodation for families of patients at Sunshine Coast hospitals

The Liberal National Government will invest $12 million over three years to support the construction of a new Sunshine Coast Health Foundation Accommodation Hub to help families whose loved ones are receiving treatment in hospital.

The Liberal National Government in partnership with Wish list and Ronald McDonald House charities will contribute funding towards the development of an eight-storey facility in Birtinya that will include low and no cost family units, the provision for specialised ancillary health support services, as well as 1,000 square metres of community facilities.

Minister for Health, Greg Hunt MP said the Liberal National Government is committed to improving health services throughout Australia and building a world class health system.

“A stay in hospital can be extremely stressful both for the patient and for their loved ones, so it’s important to ensure they have access to appropriate, affordable services to make it as easy as possible,” Minister Hunt said.

“For patients, having family there to provide support can make all the difference.”

“By delivering our plan for a strong economy we can make investments in projects like the new Sunshine Coast Health Foundation Accommodation Hub that Queenslanders want and need,” Minister Hunt said.

A Facebook poll set up by local Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace demonstrated the community’s overwhelming support for the project.

Since its release on the social media platform more than 95% of respondents said that they would like to see low and no cost accommodation provided for families of Sunshine Coast University Hospital patients.

Mr Wallace said that the project was a great example of the community and Government working together.

“The vision for this project came from Wishlist and from Ronald McDonald House, to fill a real need identified by our community.” Mr Wallace said.

“Currently there is no other facility on the Sunshine Coast providing this kind of accommodation for families of patients at the two nearby hospitals.”

“This Federal Government support is a big win for the Sunshine Coast and will make an important contribution to our region’s on-going development as a major Queensland health hub.”

Since coming into Government in 2013, the Liberal National Government has increased funding to the Sunshine Coast hospital region by over $139 million (growing by 102%).

Mr Wallace called on the Queensland Government to contribute toward the project’s completion.

“The Sunshine Coast Health Foundation Accommodation Hub has the overwhelming support of our local community, it was created by the vision of local community groups, and now thanks to Minister Hunt it has substantial financial backing from the Federal Government,” Mr Wallace said.

“I strongly urge the Queensland Government to get on board with this fantastic concept and help give vulnerable families from near and far a place to stay for their loved ones here in Birtinya.”

The Liberal National Government’s strong economic management ensures the continued record investment of funding into vital health initiatives including mental health, life-saving medicines, Medicare and hospitals.

