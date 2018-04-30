iTooth extracts top prize at Startup Weekend Sunshine Coast

Can you take a common problem from idea to business in 54 hours?

That’s the aim of the Startup Weekend Sunshine Coast.

Startup Weekend is an intense 54 hour event geared around action, innovation, and education to turn ideas into businesses for those with technical and non-technical backgrounds.

The Weekend brings aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs together with a broad range of professionals.

Now in its fifth year, the focus for this year’s event was looking at solving problems around food, health and wellbeing.

Ideas were pitched on Friday and seven teams formed. Over the weekend, teams validated and developed their businesses concepts and prototypes for presentation on Sunday afternoon.

This year’s winner was team iTooth. iTooth is an app that their founder dentist, Steve Dudgeon, describes as the Tinder of dentistry, matching patients to a local dentist in a convenient app.

Great for those that find a visit to their dentist too scary, too expensive and too inconvenient.

On the back of this weekend’s success, Steve is keen to progress the idea commercially.