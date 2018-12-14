Groms Shine on Day One of the 2018 Rip Curl GromSearch

Jahly Stokes (Buddina, QLD) smashed through her round one heat today at Coolum Beach. Credit: Ben Stagg / Surfing Queensland thanks to Camera House

Day one of the 2018 Rip Curl GromSearch presented by Flight Centre has kicked off at Coolum Beach with the 12 and under, and 14 and under divisions run today. Competitors were greeted with clean 2-3ft waves as the event got underway – with the predicted downpour of rain staying away for most of the day.

Lennix Smith (Barrack point, NSW) smashed his round one heat in the 14 and under boys division, scoring an 8.83 (out of a possible 10.00) backed up with a 6.83 – for a combined heat total of 15.66 (out of a possible 20.00). Smith defeated Touma Cameron (Suffolk Park, NSW), Charlie Mahoney (Ocean Grove, VIC) and Max Hutchinson (Palmers Island, NSW) respectively in the heat.

In the 12 and under girls division, Jahly Stokes (Buddina, QLD) managed a big heat total of 15.00, after scoring an 8.17 backed up with a 6.83 to impress the judges. Stokes defeated Stella Green (Buddina, QLD), Ruby Barber (Noosa Heads, QLD) and Jorja Foster (Pacific Paradise, QLD) respectively.

Tayla Green (Buddina, QLD) wasted no time blasting through her round one heat in the 12 and under girls division, defeating Victorian Isla Huppatz (Jan Juc, VIC), Ava Merwald (Noosa Heads, QLD) and Pipi Taylor (Peregian Beach, QLD). Jordy Halford (Currumbin, QLD) took out her round one heat with a total of 9.36, defeating Urara Saito (Labrador, QLD), Juniper Harper (Lennox Head, NSW) and Mia Whaite (Noosa Heads, QLD) respectively.

In the 12 and under boys division, Dane Henry (Fingal Head, NSW) eased through his round one heat with a total of 15.23. Henry scored a 7.83, backed up with a 7.40 to defeat Tom Whitpaine (Elanora, QLD) and Jake Spicer (Yaroomba, QLD) respectively. Henry took to the air for a backside air reverse but unfortunately couldn’t stick the landing.

Event officials are keeping a close eye on an inclement weather system that is currently tracking down the East Coast of Australia. Surfing Queensland in conjunction with Surfing Australia and Rip Curl are working to find the best conditions for competitors, with safety as the top priority.

The Rip Curl GromSearch is a worldwide series of events designed for grommets. The GromSearch Series runs in 10 different countries with over 5,000 competitors worldwide. Since it’s inception in 1999, The Australian Rip Curl Gromsearch Series has allowed junior surfers from around the country the opportunity to compete in a fun and engaging environment.

With parallel Rip Curl GromSearch Series in over 10 countries, the series has become a crucial stepping-stone in the development of junior surfers right across the globe. The list of previous GromSearch winners illustrates the prestigious history of the series, with World Surf League (WSL) competitors Gabriel Medina (Brazil), Tyler Wright (Australia), Owen Wright (Australia), Matt Wilkinson (Australia), Jordy Smith (South Africa), Kolohe Andino (USA) and Sally Fitz gibbons (Australia) among the list of former competitors and Grom Search International Final Champions.

The Australian series is made up of five events as well as a National final. Participants for the National final are determined from the GromSearch ratings, counting a surfers best 2 results across the series. In 2018 the winner of each division in each respective event of the series will be guaranteed entry into the National final, their seed in the National final will be determined by their best 2 results total on the 2018 Rip Curl GromSearch Rankings.

The 2018 Rip Curl Gromsearch is presented by Flight Centre, with managing partner Surfing Australia. Proudly supported by the Naturally Refreshing Sunshine Coast City Council.