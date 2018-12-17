Grammar receives record 10 OP1’s

Tharushi Abeyratne, Sunshine Coast Grammar School Dux and OP1 recipient with her proud mother.

The results are in! A time of great anticipation for thousands of school-leavers with OP (overall position) results released over the weekend and for ten students from Sunshine Coast Grammar School the excitement of achieving an OP1, the pinnacle of academic success was more than overwhelming.

The realisation of hard work and commitment has finally paid off for these students as the journey they once only dreamed of is now about to become a reality, which for many of these young men and women is going on to pursue their passion in medicine, law, performing arts and finance.

However, it is not only these ten OP1 students that have reason to celebrate, with over 20 per cent of students from Sunshine Coast Grammar School achieving an OP1-2 and 42 per cent achieving an OP1-5.

Principal at Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Mrs Maria Woods is delighted with the results which are some of the best in the state.

“The results achieved are a reflection of the hard work, commitment and positive attitude these students have displayed towards their studies. We are incredibly proud of our Year 12 cohort and congratulate them on their outstanding achievements with more than 95 per cent of students scoring in the OP1-15 range,” said Mrs Woods.

“Our goal has been to encourage, challenge and nurture students so that they can pursue their dreams beyond school.”

This year’s cohort also achieved record results in the Queensland Core Skills Test and these results provide a fitting end to what has been a stellar year across the board – in the classroom, on the sporting field, out in the community and on stage; achievements that have reflected each student’s individual endeavour and interests.

The schools’ teaching and management staff are just as excited, sharing in and celebrating the students’ success whether they taught them in Grade 1, coached them in the 1st XV or guided them through their final years of schooling.

“Success comes in many forms and as a School it is our goal for every graduating Year 12 student to be working or studying towards a career that not only values their talents, but for which they also have a real passion and purpose,” said Mrs Woods.

“We encourage each and every student to go confidently in the direction of their dreams, to work hard and to realise their full potential in the next phase of their unique journey. Congratulations to the Class of 2018,” said Mrs Woods.