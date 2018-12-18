Government grant sheds new light on Mooloolaba Bowls Club

Andrew Wallace – LNP Federal Member for Fisher today announced a Federal grant for $60,000 for Mooloolaba Bowls Club to replace ten year old lights, that with age, had become too dim to perform their original function.

The grant delivered through the Coalition Government’s Community Sport Infrastructure Grants program will pay for new lighting for the club’s greens. These lights will provide four times the illumination, and reach the international standard required for after dark competition.

The grant will allow the Club to expand its competitions, offer new activities and grow its membership among younger people in the region.