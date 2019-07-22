Foundation Place sod turn marks beginning of new Maroochydore CBD

It is official: Maroochydore City Centre ― on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast ― is underway with the first sod turned at its landmark commercial building, Foundation Place, this morning.

The $30 million, cutting-edge commercial premises is the first building to emerge in the core commercial area in what will become the new heart of the Sunshine Coast, and is being delivered by experienced and locally-based developers Evans Long.

Evans Long Partner, Matt Evans said it was rewarding to see the project reach this point in its development.

“In delivering Foundation Place, we are achieving a lot of firsts, and the entire Evans Long team are proud to witness the sod-turning of this innovative building take place today,” Mr Evans said.

Carrying serious eco-credentials, Foundation Place is the first privately owned building on the Sunshine Coast to sign a commitment agreement to achieve a Five Star rating under the National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).

In keeping with the ethos of SunCentral, environmentally sustainable features include the Coast’s first green wall, solar panels, energy-efficient air-conditioning and lighting and the smart use of natural light and ventilation.

“Foundation Place is aptly named as this cutting-edge building is going to set the tone for what is to come in the new Maroochydore City Centre,” Mr Evans said.

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson said today’s sod-turning represented an exciting milestone for the new Maroochydore City.

“It is truly rewarding to be part of the commencement of construction for the first commercial building to come out of the ground in what will be Australia’s most contemporary, sustainable and connected city,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“I cannot think of a better way to embark on the journey than with a landmark building that represents the values and principles behind the new CBD: innovation, sustainability and world-leading.”

The new Maroochydore City Centre has been designed for the 21st Century, breaking new ground with its extensive use of smart technology to create a cleaner, greener, more liveable and dynamic city centre.

Mr Evans said as the City Centre’s first commercial offering, Foundation Place is set to achieve a new level of office and retail accommodation not seen before on the Sunshine Coast.

“With eight levels overlooking the CBD’s Urban Square – which is all that separates this development from the new Sunshine Coast Council City Hall which will be home to more than 600 council employees – Foundation Place is perfectly positioned for forward-thinking businesses who desire modern facilities, convenience and to be one of the first to take advantage of the new CBD,” he said.

Foundation Place is expected to be open for business in mid-2020.

Businesses interested in securing space at Foundation Place can contact Daniel Cullinane of Transact Property Group on 0431 278 806 or Daniel Vella of Colliers International on 0422 373 990.

For more information, go to www.foundationplace.com.au

viewnews #sunshinecoast