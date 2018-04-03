Ensuring water supply security on the Sunshine Coast

The Queensland Government are reminding the Sunshine Coast of more than $20 million in infrastructure projects are underway to upgrade the South East Queensland Water Grid and boost the water supply security of the Sunshine Coast.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham said the investment was designed to increase the capacity of the Water Grid to move more water to the Sunshine Coast in times of need.

In addition, Brisbane is continuing to supplement Sunshine Coast water supplies to help guard against drought-like conditions experienced by the region over 2014 to 2017.

“While Sunshine Coast dams are now full, they are relatively small and can be drawn down quickly,” Mr Lynham said.

“The Sunshine Coast’s dams have traditionally been among the most reliable across South East Queensland, with good inflows at least every second year.

“The past few years though have highlighted that we cannot always rely on those inflows, and must plan for local droughts that last three or more years.”

Dr Lynham today inspected the progress of a new Aspley Water Quality Management Facility, which is being built to allow more water treated at the Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant to move safely into the northern parts of the Water Grid.

“In October last year, the Sunshine Coast’s major dam, Baroon Pocket was at 45 per cent capacity after consecutive failed wet seasons and record low inflows,” Dr Lynham said.

“Sunshine Coast families who were relying on tank water were forced to face waiting times of three to four weeks for refills as tank levels hit zero.

“These projects will help supplement the northern region by improving Seqwater’s capacity to transport drinking water from the central Brisbane region to help conserve Sunshine Coast dams when we need to.’’

Dr Lynham said it was thanks to the Palaszczuk Government’s investment in Australia’s first Water Grid as well as climate resilient supplies including the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme, that South East Queensland was better positioned than ever before to respond to drought and future water demand.

“In South East Queensland, we live in a climate of extremes. Last year was a perfect example when our dams on the Gold Coast were brimming and overflowing, while our Sunshine Coast storages, particular Baroon Pocket, were experiencing record low inflows.

“We need to plan accordingly to meet our water supply requirements in good times and bad.’’

Seqwater Acting Chief Executive Officer Dan Spiller said the Aspley Water Quality Management Facility was one of a number of projects underway to shore up the Sunshine Coast water supplies.

In addition, in July last year, Seqwater also restarted the Ewen Maddock Water Treatment Plant.

“We have been moving water from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast since the middle of last year to supplement Sunshine Coast supply. This will be our normal operations mode unless Baroon Pocket Dam is full or close to full,’’ Mr Spiller said.

“Sunshine Coast dams only contribute about 126,000 megalitres or about 4 per cent of water consumption in South East Queensland.’’

“We must invest in our water supply infrastructure to supply the growing population in these regions. This investment in the Northern Pipeline Interconnector is our first step.”

Other infrastructure projects to boost water supply security on the Sunshine Coast include:

Sparkes Hill to Aspley Pipeline Capacity Upgrade – involves upgrading the capacity of bulk water infrastructure between the Sparkes Hill Reservoir (Stafford) and Aspley Reservoir (Aspley) to allow more water (125ML/day) produced at the Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant to supplement supply to the Moreton Bay and Sunshine Coast regions.

Seqwater will continue monitoring the water supply situation for South East Queensland – particularly the northern area of the region. New projects may be required in future and Seqwater will adaptively implement these projects if they are required.