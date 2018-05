Street art created by high profile artists Low Bros from Berlin and local artist Thom Stuart was officially launched this morning by Drawn Together Maroochydore in partnership with PangeaSeed Foundation’s public art program Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans.

The Drawn Together program is funded by the Sunshine Coast Council and is managed by the Maroochydore Revitalisation Association and collaborates with key stakeholders to reduce graffiti impact and curate street art.