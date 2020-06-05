COVID Safe Industry Plans mean more customers for Qld businesses

From today, more Queenslanders can be in pubs, restaurants, surf clubs and RSLs, cafes, gyms, campgrounds and hotels thanks to the approval of COVID Safe Industry Plans.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders can enjoy an increased easing of restrictions under the new plans.

“Our plan to protect the health of Queenslanders is working. Our plan to help the economy recover is working too,” the Premier said.

“My Government has been working with industry to get Queensland back in business, while ensuring the safety of all Queenslanders.

“So far, nine COVID Safe Industry Plans have been approved by Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, spanning industries such as retail, tourism, food services, sport and fitness.

“The approval of all these COVID Safe Plans mean our businesses can get back on their feet faster.

“I want to say a big thank you to Queenslanders. We can only continue to ease more restrictions because you’ve all done your part.

“I want to thank the hospitality industry and all Qld business for their patience.

“And thanks to industry and the unions for working with my government to put in place industry safe plans like the one we have today with pubs.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said businesses operating under an approved Industry COVID Safe Plan will be able to increase the number of customers on their premises

“COVID Safe Plans are helping local businesses get up and running and their staff back to work again safety. It is an important step in our economic recovery,” Mr Miles said.

“Now our local cafes, pubs and gyms can safely open to more people, and more people can take part in on field sports.

“Venues with more space can allow up to 20 people in each separate area. For example, surf clubs, pubs and RSLs that have multiple different indoor and outdoor areas, can have 20 people in each of these areas if the areas are big enough.

“However, every venue must continue to adhere to strict social distancing rules including adhering to extra hygiene protocols.”

Mr Miles said everyone had a part to play in observing social distancing.

“I know many Queenslanders will look forward to having a drink out. It’s important to continue to keep your distance, wash your hands regularly and importantly, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested immediately”.

“I’m also asking Queenslanders to be patient as their local businesses adjust to the new rules. Businesses and staff are doing their best to help you enjoy more activities and keep safe.”

COVID Safe Plans are developed by industry bodies based on best practice to allow industries to have additional customers on business premises.

As at 10am Friday 5 June 2020, nine Industry COVID Safe Plans have been approved:

Queensland Hotels and Clubs (hotels, clubs and RSLs)

Food Services (restaurants, cafes and caterers)

Tourism (accommodation and tourism experiences, including tours)

Wine Industry (Cellar door tastings & sales, winery back of house tours, wine region tours)

Aquatic sport

Swimming pools and aquatic centres

Campgrounds

Field Sports

Fitness Facilities (gyms and health centres)

Approved Industry COVID Safe Plans will be published here www.covid19.qld.gov.au/government-actions/covid-safe-businesses.

Proposed Industry COVID Safe Plans and supporting information can be submitted to for approval via email to COVID-19.Industryplans@health.qld.gov.au.

Anyone requiring more information can call 134 COVID.