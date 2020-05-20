Construction and leasing continue to soar ahead at Foundation Place

Foundation Place, the first commercial building developed by Evans Long within the new Maroochydore City Centre is on track for a late September completion this year with 65% of the building already committed to a range of tenants.

The building’s sixth level was recently completed with just two levels remaining before the project is completed for tenants to access in October this year.

Evans Long director Matt Evans said he was pleased that construction has surged ahead and leasing enquiries have held firm during the Covid-19 environment.

“We are well on track with our team working onsite and observing all social distancing requirements due to Covid-19. There have been no delays as our head contractor procured mechanical items early and engaged local firms for glazing systems.

“We have also completed the on-site Envac system which will connect to the CBD’s Automated Waste Collection System which in turn will connect to the transfer station building off Carnaby Street prior to commissioning of the system later this year.

“SunCentral’s move to construct 200 at grade car spaces, including disabled parking spaces and motorbike parking has also provided certainty to the market which has resulted in several recent commitments,” Matt said.

JLL Sunshine Coast Director Matthew Gould said securing 65% tenancy commitment for the Foundation Place commercial building was an excellent achievement in the current economic climate.

“To have this level of commitment four months out from completion is a terrific result and supports the commitment made from Evans Long to the precinct. The building design and green credentials, as well as its central position in the heart of the new Maroochydore CBD has been well received in the market place.

“The new Maroochydore CBD will have a continuing positive impact on the Sunshine Coast economy and those tenants who have already committed to space in Foundation Place will benefit from getting in early and securing offices in what is expected to become the heart of the Sunshine Coast business community,” Mr Gould said.

Foundation Place will comprise 5,006sqm of floor space over eight storeys, incorporating a ground floor retail space with 77 car parking spaces and will boast a Five Star energy rating under the National Australian Build Environment Rating System (NABERS).

Tenancies from 70m² up to 916m² are currently available, businesses interested in securing space at Foundation Place should contact Daniel Vella of Colliers International on 0422 373 990 or visit www.foundationplace.com.au.

Other developments within the new Maroochydore CBD including Habitat’s Market Lane Residences, Pro-invest’s Holiday Inn Express hotel and Sunshine Coast Council’s nine storey city hall building are all scheduled to commence at various stages before the end of the year.