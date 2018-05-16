Caloundra’s turn to launch Salvos Red Shield Appeal





The Caloundra launch of the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal was held this morning at the The Events Centre, Caloundra. It was one of a series of events to be held across the Coast to kick off the appeal in advance of the annual door knock which will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday May 27th and 28th.

The business breakfast featured singer Caitlyn Shadbolt, Nickleby The Magician and a delicious breakfast.

Funds raised from the breakfasts and the annual door knock appeal assist the Salvation Army in providing a range of social services to those doing it tough in the community such as the homeless, lonely, people with financial issues or problems with addiction.

To find out more about Caloundra Salvos or learn how you can help visit http://salvos.org.au