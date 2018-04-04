Bulcock Street transformation to continue with $3M streetscape project

One of Sunshine Coast Council’s most significant streetscape projects, the transformation of Caloundra’s Bulcock Street, will continue this year with another $3 million of improvements set to further revitalise the Caloundra CBD.

The upgrade, which starts this month, includes new trees and shrubs, new footpaths, a reshaped roadway, additional street furniture, directional signage, public art and smart city technology.

This section of improvements incorporates the area from Minchinton Street to the Knox Avenue intersection.

Division 2 Councillor Tim Dwyer said the design would continue the improvements made in the lower section of the street through the upper section.

“The streetscape upgrade is an investment that will create a vibrant new look for Bulcock Street and transform the Caloundra CBD,” Cr Dwyer said.

“This next stage will complement the design and character of the previous stage to ensure a sense of connectivity and continuity along Bulcock Street.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing how the previous stage of work has further enhanced downtown Caloundra and I’m looking forward to this transformation extending.

“Since that previous stage some new businesses have joined us, the new landscaping and trees continue to grow, businesses have received positive feedback about the ‘new look street’ and the new road profile has greatly improved accessibility for events.

“We’ve been communicating with businesses for more than 12 months about the Stage 4 works and are committed to keeping businesses informed during construction.

“Council has already held two construction information sessions with businesses and a Business Continuity Workshop to help businesses manage their daily operations before, during and after construction.

“We have also provided a ‘pocket guide’ flyer to help communicate details about the project and alternative parking locations to customers.”

Vicki Taylor, owner of boutique spice shop Red Hot Chilli Pepper, is looking forward to the streetscape being completed.

“The streetscape needs to be done and I’m looking forward to the future, when the upper and lower sections are uniform – it will look beautiful,” Ms Taylor said.

“With Aura being built, we have so much opportunity and we need to be working now to make sure Caloundra a place people want to visit.

“Council has done an awesome job working with the Caloundra Business Alliance to help make sure we are prepared for the streetscape construction.”

Construction will start on Monday April 16 and continue through to early December 2018 (weather and site conditions permitting).

Two hour parking will remain on Bulcock Street. Motorists are also encouraged to park in the multi-storey car parks on Ormuz Avenue and Cooma Terrace during construction, both of which offer free parking and are less than 100m walk to Bulcock Street.

Council is also partnering with local schools and art teachers to paint and decorate yellow safety people corflutes for display in the construction area to further encourage community involvement and visits to the street. The Caloundra Business Alliance with the support of 70 businesses has launched a loyalty card to encourage shoppers with discounts and offers.

Further details about the streetscape are available on council’s website.