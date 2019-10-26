Biosphere one step closer for Sunshine Coast Council

At a Special Meeting today (24 October), Sunshine Coast Council unanimously endorsed a nomination for the local government area to become a UNESCO Biosphere.

The nomination will now begin its journey through state and Australian governments, for submission to UNESCO in 2020.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said everything this council had achieved has been leading up to and supports our bid to become a biosphere.

Community Reference Group Independent Chair, Will Shrapnel said it was an honour to serve as Chair of the Biosphere Nomination Community Reference Group and to be part of such a unique opportunity to contribute to shaping a sustainable future for our region.