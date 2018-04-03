Arrests following series of ATM robberies across Sunshine Coast

Detectives have closed a significant operation focused on the robbery and attempted robbery of ATMs across the Sunshine Coast.

These offences allegedly involved offenders carrying out surveillance before gaining access to ATMs and rob machines since September last year.

Three men and a woman have been charged with over 90 offences following the break in and surveillance by the men of an ATM at a hotel in Maroochydore on March 30.

Detectives arrested the men as they were attempting to break into a Nambour Connect Road, Woombye business targeting another ATM.

Operation Quebec Seahawk was carried out by Sunshine Coast District Detectives assisted by investigators from the Drug and Serious Crime Group’s Major and Organised Crime Squad (Brisbane), Dog Squad, Polair, Special Emergency Response Team officers and other units from across the Sunshine Coast.

The men, aged 27, 36 and 39, will reappear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with various offences including enter a premises and commit, enter with intent, stealing, wilful damage, attempted stealing and attempted enter premises with intent.

A 34-year-old woman was also charged with attempted enter with intent.

Police believe they have dismantled an organised criminal group which had caused substantial losses and damage to small businesses across the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture.