Air Services Round Table to look at consultation and approvals for Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion

A stakeholder roundtable, secured by Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien with Airservices Australia, is currently (5th July 2019)taking place in Marcoola, discussing the Consultation and Approvals Processes in relation to the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion project.

More than 20 people are attendance including Airservices Australia, the Aircraft Noise Ombudsman, Sunshine Coast Council, Noosa Council, Flight Path Forum, Federal and State MPs, Regional Development Australia and Sunshine Coast Airport representatives.

Local media is speaking to various attendees as they headed into the meeting. They were asked, What do you hope to get out of this meeting?