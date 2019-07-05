View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Local News

Sunshine Coast news on popular platforms.

Air Services Round Table to look at consultation and approvals for Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion

by

A stakeholder roundtable, secured by Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien with Airservices Australia, is currently (5th July 2019)taking place in Marcoola, discussing the Consultation and Approvals Processes in relation to the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion project.

More than 20 people are attendance including Airservices Australia, the Aircraft Noise Ombudsman, Sunshine Coast Council, Noosa Council, Flight Path Forum, Federal and State MPs, Regional Development Australia and Sunshine Coast Airport representatives.

Local media is speaking to various attendees as they headed into the meeting. They were asked, What do you hope to get out of this meeting?

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *