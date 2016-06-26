View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Federal MPs have told the Queensland State Government they will fight for Federal Government funds to duplicate the North Coast Rail line so long as they see real action from the State Labor Government.
“Show us the money,” said Ted O'Brien - LNP Federal Member for Fairfax. “The people of the Sunshine Coast don’t need long winded reports on why rail is good, they just want action.”
“Let’s just get on with it,” said Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher. “Everyone knows population growth is putting undue pressure on our infrastructure and rail is critical.”
The two Sunshine Coast Federal MPs called on the State Labor Government to confirm it will fund the North Coast Rail in response to the Building Queensland’s second infrastructure pipeline report expected to be released today.
“I know responsibility for rail investment lies primarily with the State Government and it’s the fault of the Palaszczuk Government that the State doesn’t have the money to spend on this, but we can’t let politics get in the way,” Mr Wallace stated.
“We are prepared to fight hard to get support from the Federal Government but we can only have that fight when the State Government shows its hand,” Mr O’Brien commented.
“It’s a pointless exercise unless the Queensland Labor Government firmly commits to what it should have done years ago – that is prioritise the rail,” said Mr Wallace.
The MPs for Fairfax and Fisher are developing a reputation for working as an effective team to get money for major infrastructure projects. Over coming months, a $929 million project on the Bruce Highway, and they won a fast track commitment of $187 million to be spent on the Maroochydore Interchange over the next few years.
“It’s all about delivery,” said Mr O’Brien.
“Our state colleagues took this to the last state election as their number one commitment for the Coast, but unfortunately they weren’t given an opportunity to deliver,” said Mr Wallace.
“It shouldn’t be the role of the Commonwealth to bail out other tiers of government, local or state, who can’t pay for their own infrastructure. However, the north coast rail duplication is an exception that we’ll fight for because it’s so important to the Sunshine Coast,” added Mr O’Brien.
It wouldn’t be the first time that the two new Federal MPs have fought for the Commonwealth to help fund a major infrastructure project where responsibility falls on another tier of government. Just last month, they confirmed a $181 million concessional loan to proceed with plans to upgrade the Sunshine Coast Airport which is wholly owned by the Sunshine Coast Council. ... See MoreSee Less
Buderim MP Challenges Major Parties to Build Mooloolah River I...
State Member for Buderm Steve Dickson MP who last Friday quit the LNP to join Pauline Hanson's Please Explain , has challenged the major parties to commit to building the long promised Mooloolah River Interchange. He announced today that Pauline Hanson had given her undertaking to build the interchange should One Nation win the next state election.
#viewnews #sunshinecoast #qldpol #auspol ... See MoreSee Less
Glenda Evans, Robert Temara and 5 others like this
View News shared Sunshine Coast Council's photo.
What's your fave? ... See MoreSee Less
Sunshine Coast Council and Terry Daly like this
View News updated their cover photo.
The spectacular view from atop Mt Ngungun in the Glass House Mountains on the Sunshine Coast. ... See MoreSee Less
Susie Sangas, Lydia Keeley and 23 others like this
View News shared Sunshine Coast Council's Welcome to the Sunshine Coast.
Sunshine Coast Council
... See MoreSee Less
Do you know someone who has recently moved to the Sunshine Coast? Tag them in this post and send them to our website to request a new resident’s pack, filled with great tips to make them feel at hom...
View News shared Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher's video.
Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher
Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher comments regarding Parliamentarians’ expenses. ... See MoreSee Less
Vicki Heading, Rat Bagg and 3 others like this
We live in a binary world, surrounded by digital technology. One or zero, on or off, fact or fiction. But does the binary world accurately reflect the real world?
The real world makes more sense when it is thought of as trinary. Trinary allows for a third possibility, we don’t know or it can’t be verified. It’s neither black nor white it’s grey.
Perhaps this is how we should treat all information we receive, especially on social media.
The default state for every piece of information should be indeterminate or unverified, then, based upon corroborating evidence, make up your own mind whether that information is true or false, fact or fiction or remains we still don’t know.
People say anything, repeat anything on social media.
Be your own fact checker, set your initial mindset to, "I hear what you’ve said let me do some checks elsewhere before I respond further". ... See MoreSee Less
Rachael Witton likes this
View News shared Sky News Australia's video.
Sky News Australia
Campbell Newman weighs into Steve Dickson MP's decision to resign from the LNP to join Pauline Hanson's One Nation.
#auspol #qldpol #SteveDickson #CampbellNewman #Qld #Queensland #PaulineHanson #OneNation #LNP ... See MoreSee Less
Former Queensland LNP leader Campbell Newman tells Sky News he is disappointed Steve Dickson has chosen to leave the party. MORE bit.ly/2iNSVRo
View News shared Tim Nicholls MP's Statement from Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls.
Tim Nicholls MP
Tim Nicholls MP is not happy and maintains that the LNP is the only conservative part that can fix Labor's mess. ... See MoreSee Less
There is only one conservative party in Queensland that can fix Labor’s mess and that's the LNP - Liberal National Party.
View News shared Steve Dickson MP's Breaking news.
Steve Dickson MP
... See MoreSee Less
Breaking news - PLEASE SHARE! #auspol #qldpol #SteveDickson #PeopleBeforePolitics #Qld #Queensland #PaulineHanson #OneNation
Comment on Facebook