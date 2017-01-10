View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson has welcomed today’s announcement by Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick that the Sunshine Coast University Hospital would open progressively from March 21, ahead of the previously scheduled April date.



“On behalf of the Sunshine Coast Council and the residents of this region, we are delighted with today’s news and pleased to see this long awaited community asset will commence services very soon,“ Mayor Jamieson said.



“For many of our residents – indeed the whole region – this has been 10 years in the making since the announcement was first made in August 2006 that a new university hospital would be built at Kawana.



“Our community has watched on with pride during its construction and our Council is proud to have been a part of that.



“Next month will see its doors open to the public and I am pleased to see that a progressive approach is being taken so that a successful and safe commencement of services is achieved.”



Mayor Jamieson also highlighted the importance of the $1.87 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a game-changing project for the region and other regions surrounding the Sunshine Coast.



“First and foremost is the fact that when fully operational, it will mean that about 10,000 patients each year will not have to travel to Brisbane for complex treatment,” Mayor Jamieson said.



“This is an outstanding benefit for our community and one that will be enjoyed by current and future generations.



“The Sunshine Coast University Hospital is also the centrepiece of our health and wellbeing industry, which is one of the largest generators of economic activity on the Sunshine Coast, an industry predicted to double its share of the employment market by 2033.



“The investment in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, coupled with the development and investment in the neighbouring health and medical precinct, will continue to provide a major stimulant for growth in this industry.



“It will provide employment opportunities for thousands of staff and encourage expansion in related industries and services.



“Today’s confirmation of when services will commence will also be welcomed news for the local businesses that have established around the hospital precinct.



“Our Council has also been proud to do its bit in supporting the hospital development, investing several million dollars in supporting programs and services since 2012 and assuming responsibility on behalf of our residents for a wide range of community assets, once they were constructed.



“From planning advice and services, development assessment and local business support services, the opportunities presented by the Sunshine Coast University Hospital project have been a major focus for our Council over the last few years.



“We also supported the Work Shop, which enabled 807 people to secure employment on the hospital site – many of whom were long term unemployed.



"It is not often that a community gets to celebrate the opening of a $1.87 billion hospital and our Council congratulates everyone who has been involved in bringing this significant asset to life."