View News | viewnews.com.au

Coolum (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 7.45am Sun 22 Jan Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum. The fire is now contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the fire this morning and throughout the day. A smoke haze may affect the surrounding areas over the coming days. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you spot active fire or feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES

Sunshine Coast detectives from the Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted and his cab stolen overnight.



Around 00.30am the driver picked up a man from a cab rank in Ocean Street, Maroochydroe. As they were driving off the man advised that he wished to be taken to an address in Brisbane.



After being told by the driver that he could not take him to Brisbane the man became aggressive causing the driver to pull over to the side of the road in Maroochydore Road.



The man grabbed the taxi metre and pulled it from the roof of the car before grabbing the driving around the neck and pushing his fist into his face.



The driver- a 28-year-old Sunshine Coast man- managed to struggle free and run from the vehicle, with the passenger chasing him down the road for a short distance, before returning to the taxi and driving off.



The stolen taxi was driven to Brisbane and was abandoned at the intersection of Colton and Norman Avenues, Lutwyche. It was located by police around 2.50am. The vehicle had sustained significant damage, including to all four wheels after having been driven on its rims.



The man is described as Caucasian, aged between 20 to 25, approximately 175cms tall with a proportionate build, and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey short sleeved shirt with collar, dark grey long pants and black shoes.



Detective would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man at the Ocean Street taxi rank, witnessed the assault on Maroochydore Road or saw the taxi travelling from Maroochydore to Lutwyche.



The driver was not physically injured and attended a nearby service station where he contacted police.



The taxi is described as white 2011 Toyota Prius from Suncoast Cabs.



If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.



You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.



Queensland Police Service