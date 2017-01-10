View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Local News

View News Sunshine Coast

39 minutes ago

View News Sunshine Coast

Coolum (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 7.45am Sun 22 Jan

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum.

The fire is now contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the fire this morning and throughout the day.

A smoke haze may affect the surrounding areas over the coming days. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you spot active fire or feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

16 hours ago

View News Sunshine Coast

Sunshine Coast detectives from the Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted and his cab stolen overnight.

Around 00.30am the driver picked up a man from a cab rank in Ocean Street, Maroochydroe. As they were driving off the man advised that he wished to be taken to an address in Brisbane.

After being told by the driver that he could not take him to Brisbane the man became aggressive causing the driver to pull over to the side of the road in Maroochydore Road.

The man grabbed the taxi metre and pulled it from the roof of the car before grabbing the driving around the neck and pushing his fist into his face.

The driver- a 28-year-old Sunshine Coast man- managed to struggle free and run from the vehicle, with the passenger chasing him down the road for a short distance, before returning to the taxi and driving off.

The stolen taxi was driven to Brisbane and was abandoned at the intersection of Colton and Norman Avenues, Lutwyche. It was located by police around 2.50am. The vehicle had sustained significant damage, including to all four wheels after having been driven on its rims.

The man is described as Caucasian, aged between 20 to 25, approximately 175cms tall with a proportionate build, and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey short sleeved shirt with collar, dark grey long pants and black shoes.

Detective would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man at the Ocean Street taxi rank, witnessed the assault on Maroochydore Road or saw the taxi travelling from Maroochydore to Lutwyche.

The driver was not physically injured and attended a nearby service station where he contacted police.

The taxi is described as white 2011 Toyota Prius from Suncoast Cabs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Queensland Police Service ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

18 hours ago

View News Sunshine Coast

Coolum (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 4pm Sat 21 Jan

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum. The fire is now contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout this afternoon and overnight. A smoke haze may affect the surrounding areas over the coming days. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you spot active fire or feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

18 hours ago

View News Sunshine Coast

Queensland Police Service have revoked an emergency situation in Coolum this afternoon following a series of grass fires today.

The declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 2pm and revoked at 3pm due to the rainfall.

All roads are now open.

Emergency services remain in the area and urge locals and motorists to remain vigilant and drive with care.

Emergency workers will continue to monitor the situation and will issue advice should the situation change. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 1
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

1 day ago

View News Sunshine Coast

Update Sat 7:12am

New PSPA declared, Coolum

Queensland Police Service have declared an emergency situation in Coolum this morning due to a number of spot fires that continue to burn in the Coolum and Perigian Springs area.

The declaration was made at 2.35am and encompasses the area in Coolum around the boundary of Yandina-Coolum Road, Arcoona Road, Zgragewski Road, McCords Road, Dahlia Road, Doonan Bridge Road West, Heron Road and the Sunshine Motorway.

Yandina-Coolum Road will remain closed between Arcoona Road and Quanda Road for some time.

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene.

Anyone without a reason for being in the area are being asked to avoid the area. ... See MoreSee Less

Update Sat 7:12am New PSPA declared, Coolum Queensland Police Service have declared an emergency situation in Coolum this morning due to a number of spot fires that continue to burn in the Coolum and Perigian Springs area. The declaration was made at 2.35am and encompasses the area in Coolum around the boundary of Yandina-Coolum Road, Arcoona Road, Zgragewski Road, McCords Road, Dahlia Road, Doonan Bridge Road West, Heron Road and the Sunshine Motorway. Yandina-Coolum Road will remain closed between Arcoona Road and Quanda Road for some time. Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene. Anyone without a reason for being in the area are being asked to avoid the area.
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 7
  • Shares: 8
  • Comments: 3

Joan Bean, Maree Qualischefski and 5 others like this

View previous comments

Stephen FodenBen Green we need some rain

1 day ago

1 Reply

Avatar

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

1 day ago

View News Sunshine Coast

View News Sunshine Coast shared Sunshine Coast Airport's post. ... See MoreSee Less

Arriving this afternoon these water bombing Air Tractors will use the airport as their base while they help to fight the bushfire at Coolum. Our Aviation Rescue & Fire Fighting team refill the aircra...

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 4
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Gavin Bartkowski, Sam Trevor and 2 others like this

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

1 day ago

View News Sunshine Coast

View News Sunshine Coast shared Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES's video.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES
... See MoreSee Less

Hey Coolum residents, here's an update from our Incident Controller Adam Nicholas on the Coolum bushfire. Crews are working overnight to establish fire breaks and strengthen containment lines around...

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

1 day ago

View News Sunshine Coast

PSPA revoked, Coolum

Queensland Police Service have revoked an emergency situation in Coolum this evening following a major fire in the vicinity of a water park.

The declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 12.50pm and revoked at 10:05pm.

Residents have been allowed to return home and most roads reopened however Coolum-Yandina Road remains closed between Quanda Road and Arcoona Road due to heavy smoke and small spot fires in the area.

Emergency services remain in the area to monitor the situation and urge locals and motorists to remain vigilant and drive with care. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 2
  • Shares: 3
  • Comments: 0

Tania White and Taryn Savage like this

Comment on Facebook

View News Sunshine Coast

1 day ago

View News Sunshine Coast

View News Sunshine Coast shared Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's photo.

Smell of smoke is all over the Coast. Here's some advice from the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service ... See MoreSee Less

Bushfire smoke safety The following health precautions can help you minimise adverse effects of bushfire smoke: Stay indoors, with windows and doors closed, or; Stay in air-conditioned premises, if...

Smell of smoke is all over the Coast. Heres some advice from the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service
View on Facebook
·Share

  • Likes: 0
  • Shares: 0
  • Comments: 0

Comment on Facebook

View on Facebook

Videos

View News - Contractor appointed to undertake Maroochydore Interchange Planning

Bruce Highway upgrades near Forest Glen on the Sunshine Coast are a step closer to construction with a contractor appointed to undertake planning. Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff would deliver a business case for future upgrades of the Bruce Highway interchanges at Maroochydore/Nambour Connection Road and Mons Road. “They will also undertake a strategic needs assessment for potential future upgrades to the Bruce Highway between the Sunshine Motorway and Maroochydore Road,” Mr Chester said. “This appointment brings renewed momentum to this important project, which is now only about one year away from having...
1/48
Next»
Show more videos»