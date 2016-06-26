View News | viewnews.com.au

Missing woman, Maroochydore
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing 30-year-old Maroochydore woman.
Miss Cindy Fearnall (pictured) was last seen at an address at Lowe Street, Nambour, at 1pm on January 7.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cms tall, proportionate build, blonde hair and green eyes.
She was last seen wearing blue shorts, black t-shirt and black shoes.
Police hold concerns for her safety as she suffers from a medical condition.
Anyone who may have any information in relation to Cindy’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Independent laboratory testing of Cancer Council’s Peppa Pig sunscreens has found they are safe to use, allaying consumer concerns.
Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson, Katie Clift, said the findings provided a reassurance for the community.
“While we maintain immediate concern for the Queenslanders who have experienced reactions to the sunscreen, we can confirm that Peppa Pig sunscreens are safe to use.
“We are working with the product manufacturers to investigate and respond to all contacts from consumers who may have experienced adverse reactions to particular sunscreens.
“Consumers and customers can rest assured that the health and wellbeing of all Queenslanders is our highest priority.
“Affected individuals who have reported side-effects from using the sunscreen, whether an irritation or allergic reaction, will be offered our full support.”
All Cancer Council sunscreens undergo stringent scientific testing and are proven to be of the highest quality.
“Cancer Council sunscreens are safe to use, save lives, and prevent skin cancer deaths,” Ms Clift said.
“All sunscreens are dermatologically tested and provide consumers with easy-to-follow instructions on application and storage to prevent sunburn.
“We strongly recommend people do a personal patch test to tell whether their skin will have an allergic reaction to ingredients in the product.
“If a skin irritation develops, we recommend people immediately discontinue use and seek medical advice.”
Ms Clift said only a minority of Queenslanders would have an adverse reaction to sunscreen, which could occur with any sunscreen, reminding all Queenslanders to be SunSmart.
“It’s imperative that all Queenslanders use all five methods of sun protection when the UV Index is three or higher – all year round.
“Queensland has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world – vastly exceeding rates in all other jurisdictions nationally and internationally.
“It’s critical that whenever the UV Index level is three or above, Queenslanders follow the five recommended sun protective behaviours.
“Queenslanders should Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when outdoors to best reduce their risk of skin cancer.
“Sunscreen, although a proven method to prevent skin cancer, shouldn’t be used as the first and last defence against the sun.”
Cancer Council Queensland recommends the use of sunscreens that are broad-spectrum (offering both UVA and UVB protection), water-resistant and SPF30+ or above.
“Application is key,” Ms Clift said.
“Many Queenslanders don’t use enough sunscreen, resulting in coverage equivalent to only 50 or 80 per cent of the product’s potential protection factor.
“Sunscreen should be applied liberally - at least one teaspoon for each limb, front and back of the torso, and face (including neck and ears).
“A uniform coverage of sunscreen at a greater thickness, applied to clean, dry skin at least 20 minutes before people go outside will provide the best protection.
“It’s also imperative to reapply sunscreen every two hours and after swimming, exercising, or towel drying.
“We urge any Queenslander who has ongoing concerns about Peppa Pig sunscreen to contact 1300 364 515 for assistance, or call Cancer Council 13 11 20 for more information about staying SunSmart.”
For more information, go to cancerqld.org.au.
Meryl Streep just took down Donald Trump at the Golden Globes and she never once mentioned his name.
Health Minister Sussan Ley to step aside while hers travel claims are being investigated.
THE HON. MALCOLM TURNBULL MP
PRIME MINISTER
MEDIA STATEMENT
9 January 2017
TRAVEL CLAIMS BY THE MINISTER FOR HEALTH
Today I have asked the Secretary of my Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet for advice in relation to the Statement of Ministerial Standards relating to travel claims made by the Minister for Health, Aged Care and Sport, the Hon Sussan Ley MP.
The Secretary will thoroughly investigate the travel claims and the Minister has assured me that she will promptly provide all information and assistance sought by the Secretary for the purpose of this investigation.
Australians expect the Government to deal with these serious matters very thoroughly and in accordance with the Statement of Ministerial Standards.
I expect the highest standards from my Ministers in all aspects of their conduct, and especially the expenditure of public money.
The Minister has agreed to stand aside without ministerial pay until this investigation is completed by the Secretary.
I have asked Senator the Honourable Arthur Sinodinos AO to act as Minister for Health and Aged Care, and Minister for Sport.
-END-
Sexual assault, Sunrise Beach
Queensland Police Service are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Sunrise Beach early this morning.
Around 1.55am, the woman was walking on a walkway that adjoins David Low Way and Bicentennial Way when she was grabbed from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.
A local man who was passing by heard a disturbance and went to the woman’s aid.
The offender then fled the scene on foot. He is described as 180cm tall with a European accent, possibly French. He was wearing long dark pants and a red t-shirt.
Noosa Detectives would like to speak with anyone that was in the area around the time of the assault who may have witnessed or heard any suspicious activity.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.
Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.
For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.
#viewnews #sunshinecoast
What's with the recent spate of armed robberies on a he Coast? ... See MoreSee Less
Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the overnight armed robbery of a Currimundi pizza business have released images of a man who may be able to assist them with their investigations.
Queenslanders urged to swim between the flags
Minister for Emergency Services Mark Ryan MP has reminded Queenslanders and visitors to our Sunshine State to swim between the flags and stay safe on our beaches while meeting with surf lifesavers on the Gold Coast today.
“Our volunteer surf lifesavers do an amazing job in keeping a close eye on our beaches to ensure we can enjoy some of the world’s most beautiful beaches right here in Queensland,” Minister Ryan said.
“The Queensland Government will provide $5.4 million this financial year to Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) in order to keep our beaches safe as well as support the operational of the Surf Life Saving Queensland helicopter.
“But our surf lifesavers also need your help when it comes to safety on our beaches.
“I urge everyone to swim between the red-and-yellow flags as this is the part of the beach being patrolled by lifesavers and has been assessed as the safest place to swim.
“It does not matter how strong of a swimmer you are, swimming between the red-and-yellow flags is the safest option.”
SLSQ chief executive officer John Brennan OAM said Queensland’s volunteer surf lifesavers had saved thousands of lives in the past 12 months alone.
“Each and every year, millions of people flock to Queensland’s beautiful beaches and entrust our volunteer surf lifesavers to keep them safe in and around the water,” Mr Brennan said.
“In 2015/16 our 8,000 strong volunteer patrolling members across Queensland combined to perform 2,124 rescues and, this season to date, they’ve already saved a further 331 lives.
“Tragically, despite these efforts, we’re continuing to see people lose their lives on Queensland beaches, including 11 drownings in 2015/16. With that in mind, I can’t stress enough how important it is for people to only ever swim at patrolled locations and between the red and yellow flags.”
“Queensland also has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world and the sun can also cause heat-related illnesses,” Minister Ryan said.
“So remember to drink plenty of water while on the beach to stay hydrated and take steps to protect yourself against skin cancer such as applying sunscreen and wearing appropriate clothing.”
For further information on staying safe on Queensland’s beaches visit www.qld.gov.au/emergency/emergencies-services/surf-lifesaving.html
Surf Life Saving Queensland ... See MoreSee Less
Police are investigating following a traffic crash at Buddina yesterday evening which has claimed the life of a man and left another with critical injuries.
View News added a new photo — at Kondalilla Falls.
As well as a great coast line, the Sunshine Coast's hinterland also has some great natural attractions. This one, the rock pools at Kondalilla Falls. #sunshinecoast
Sharyn Williams, Pele Doa and 6 others like this
View News added 2 new photos from January 5.
Win a car this summer at Australia Zoo!
Summer Down Under is in full swing at Australia Zoo with loads of summer fun scheduled for the rest of the summer holidays! There's no better way to spend time with family than meeting our gorgeous wildlife and getting involved with all of Australia Zoo's awesome free activities!
From the 2nd – 22nd of January Australia Zoo with the support of Sci-Fleet Toyota and Fuji Film, will be giving away a car a week! As part of the activities for the summer school holidays any guest who purchases a ticket to the Zoo will go in the draw to win a Toyota RAV4, a Toyota Camry or a Toyota Yaris over the three week period.
To beat the summer heat Australia Zoo has also set up a giant waterslide for kids to cruise down and cool off from the warmer weather. Located next to the Zoo’s African Savannah, kids will get a great view of the African animals when coming down the giant 55ft high waterslide.
While packing a change of clothes to change into after the waterslide, guests should also pack their dancing shoes as Bindi and the Jungle Girls take the stage for their ‘Island Time’ show! Bindi, Terri and Robert will be joining in the fun from the 5th – 14th of January and will be feeding the massive saltwater crocodiles in the world famous Crocoseum! Watch on as the ultimate Wildlife Warriors follow in Steve’s footsteps and teach everyone about staying safe in croc territory!
With mounting interest in Robert Irwin’s photography ventures, he has recently started selling his photography stills in Australia Zoo’s gift shops. As a way to thank supporters, the Irwin family will be holding a meet and greet for the first 100 people to purchase something from Robert’s gift collection on the 14th of January!
Australia Zoo’s ‘Zoo Keeper for a Day’ program is also back with some new changes including different animals and behind the scenes looks into the Zoo, the perfect experience for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages.
With tons of activities to join in on and prizes up for grabs by entering the Zoo’s colouring in competition and Major Prize Draw, Australia Zoo is the place to be this summer!
For more details on Australia Zoo’s Summer Down Under, head to: www.australiazoo.com.au/visit-us/calendar/524-summer-down-under
Each of the three cars will be drawn throughout the month with the RAV4 being drawn first next Tuesday January 10.
