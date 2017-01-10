View News | viewnews.com.au

View News Sunshine Coast shared Reef Check Australia's photo.
Reminder, coming up this Saturday 11th. Clean up for the hatchlings. Sunshine Coast Council Reef Check Australia SEA LIFE Mooloolaba
The #Turtleyawesome colossal coastal #CleanupfortheHatchlings is fast approaching and WE NEED YOU to register your interest. Register via bit.ly/ForHatchlings to nominate the beach you are int...
View News Sunshine Coast updated their cover photo.
Another great place to escape the summer heat on the Sunshine Coast. Serenity Falls at Buderim. How's the serenity ....
Television presenter and award-winning journalist Ray Martin has been announced as the celebrity host for Wishlist’s Sunshine Coast University Hospital Grand Celebration.
The cocktail evening on March 4 at the new $1.8 billion hospital – due to open the following month - has been in the making for 18 months and will feature live entertainment, five-star catering, signature cocktails and a night of splendour inside the state-of-the-art Birtinya complex.
Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said almost 200 tickets had been sold with many Coast identities already on the guest list.
“This is an opportunity for Wishlist to present the most significant infrastructure project on the Coast, a night for the community to take a sneak peek inside our brand new hospital before it opens, and be part of an historic event which will never be repeated,” Ms Rowe said.
“We have so much planned for March 4. While we do want to keep some surprises in store, I can tell you the incredible team at Spotless will be providing world-class catering, celebrities will be in the crowd, American soul songstress Lisa Hunt will be performing and cocktail staff will be creating delicious drinks.
“It will be an unforgettable night.”
Exemplar Health, the consortium responsible for the design, construction and private financing of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the ongoing provision of maintenance services, retail offerings and car parking at the facility, is the major sponsor for the highly-anticipated Sunshine Coast University Hospital Grand Celebration.
CEO of Exemplar Health (SCUH) Pat Coleman said the Grand Celebration was an opportunity to showcase the state-of-the-art hospital and support leading health charity Wishlist.
“This hospital represents the largest-ever social infrastructure project on the Coast,” Mr Coleman said.
“I’m extremely proud that our consortium – which includes Capella Capital, Lendlease, Siemens, First State Super and Spotless, will be part of this five-star event bringing the community and health staff together to celebrate this momentous project.
“After all the hard work, it’s now time to celebrate this incredible achievement.”
Australian personality and Gold Logie winner Ray Martin will host the night, in aid of Wishlist.
“This will be my first Wishlist event, so I’m looking forward to supporting this charity and of course taking a look around the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the Sunshine Coast and I’m pleased to be flying up from Sydney to be part of it.
“Wishlist is a fantastic charity on the Sunshine Coast, raising vital funds for medical research, service support, equipment and education.”
Ms Rowe said Wishlist recently moved into the University Hospital and remarked on the awe-inspiring development.
“As you walk around this hospital, it really is an incredible space. The community should be proud of this iconic facility because it will revolutionise health care on the Coast for all of us.
“Let’s celebrate this memorable occasion. Be part of history and log onto wishlist.org.au to secure the hottest tickets in town.”
For tickets visit www.wishlist.org.au/Events/SCUHGrandCelebration-583/
If it wasn't for the higher data costs, Telstra's new mobile router will have you wondering why you'd even bother with the NBN.
Telstra And Netgear's New 4G Modem Downloads At 1000Mbps
Telstra is the world's first mobile network to crack the 1000Mbps download speed barrier over 4G, and it's using this little gadget from Netgear to get...
Applications are now open for three of Sunshine Coast Council’s grants programs:
1) Community Grants – Major Grants – up to $15,000 (up to $30,000 in facilities category);
2) Minor Grants (Community Events category only) – up to $2000; and
3) Environment Levy Grants – up to $5000.
The Community Grants Program offers not-for-profit community groups financial assistance for projects, activities and events that benefit Sunshine Coast communities.
Environment Levy Grants can help not-for-profit community-based organisations fund projects that make a positive and ongoing contribution to the region’s biodiversity and waterways.
To assist with the grant application process and give community groups the best chance to obtain funding, council will host five free information sessions. Anyone interested in applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of the information sessions or discuss their project with a grants officer before submitting an application.
Free grant information session locations:
· Kenilworth: Monday, February 13, 10-11.30am
· Coolum: Tuesday, February 14, 11.15am – 12.45pm
· Maleny: Wednesday, February 15, 10-11.30am
· Cotton Tree: Wednesday, February 15, 5.30-7pm
· Beerwah: Thursday, February 16, 9.30-11am
Bookings are essential. Book online at www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/Living-and-Community/Grants-and-Funding/Grants-Administration-and-Su... or contact 5420 8616.
Visit www.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au/grants for eligibility criteria and application forms. For more information or to discuss your project, contact a grants officer on 5420 8616.
Applications for both grant programs will close on Monday, March 13.
Even with summer sports such as cricket and surf lifesaving still having a few weeks of their competitions to run, junior rugby clubs all across the Sunshine Coast are rolling out the welcome mat for young players to play rugby in 2017.
Many junior clubs such as Brothers Rugby Club, Caloundra Rugby Union, Eumundi Dragons Rugby, Flinders and USC Rugby have Sign-On days scheduled for this weekend with a number of clubs already welcoming players and families to their clubs.
“Sign On Days are a very exciting time for rugby across the Sunshine Coast with clubs welcoming back players and families and at the same time welcoming new players and families to their wonderful community organisation,” said Ian Brown, Chairman of Sunshine Coast Rugby Union.
"Maleny Bushrangers Junior Rugby Union welcomed many new players and families on a special Australia Day extravaganza. Last weekend Caloundra and Eumundi got started. Today Sunshine Coast Grammar Rugby will welcome players. A number of clubs are getting ready this weekend and in future weeks across the bridge Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club and newly formed Saints Rugby Club will get going.
In 2016 our junior players grew by 16% over the previous season and we’re very confident the amazing efforts of our clubs and their hard working volunteers will continue this growth of junior rugby on the Sunshine Coast.
Our sport provides a terrific opportunity for boys and a growing number of girls to be active by playing rugby and having fun with their mates. Parents as well can share their children’s enjoyment by getting involved with our rugby clubs on the Sunshine Coast,” said Mr Brown
For full information on all junior rugby club sign-on days please visit the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union's website at www.scru.com.au/2017/01/2017-junior-sign-on-days/
Yes we love our social media but how much information could be be giving away, especially about our kids. I timely message from the Australian Federal Police to check your privacy settings.
Little escape artist, let's hope you use your escape powers for good not evil as you get older.
Little lad is the greatest escape artist... 😱😂
Elizabeth WorthingtonMichael Shaun Worthington. I remember Peter was a climber. How does this compare?17 hours ago · 1
Charles HodgsonHands and feet or are they just four hands. Go clutchy toes. But seriously, makes you think twice about your pool fence.16 hours ago · 1
Heidi RobertsonOmg. Mine was a climber, had to make him wear gum boots to stop him climbing the fence. Cheeky things.13 hours ago
Helen L CorlissWe got a glass pool fence.. how easily he'd climb a normal. Yes best fence is supervision for sure5 hours ago
So pointless and disruptive for the students. Let's hope the hoaxers find more productive things to do.
At 9:30 this morning we received a threatening phone call. Other schools in Queensland also received similar calls this morning. Our school was locked down safely until the police checked the site an...
Bells Creek (Sunshine Coast) – vegetation fire as at 7.20pm Tues 31 Jan
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES), HQ Plantations and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are on scene at a large vegetation fire burning near the Bruce Highway and Roys Road, Bells Creek (Sunshine Coast).
Firefighters are working to contain the blaze which broke out around 2.30pm today. There is no threat to property at this time.
The fire is causing a significant amount of smoke, particularly around the Bruce Highway and Roys Road. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions and keep updated with any road closures Queensland Police Service (QPS) may have in place.
Residents in Beerwah, Beerburrum and Glass House Mountains may notice some smoke in the area into the night. If affected, residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.
If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
