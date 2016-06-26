View News | viewnews.com.au

2 days ago

Lots happening this News Year's Eve at Mooloolaba

2 days ago

Free Sunbus buses will operate on all routes from 3pm on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

If you’re heading to Mooloolaba this New Year’s Eve, you can avoid traffic congestion and travel for free thanks to Sunshine Coast Council and Translink.

If you need to drive part of the way, there will also be free park and ride services operating from the University of the Sunshine Coast, Kawana Shoppingworld and Maroochydore Bus Station on Horton Parade.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said providing free public transport on New Year’s Eve offered party goers a safe and convenient option to get to and from the festivities.

“With New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place across the Coast, I encourage everyone to travel safely, leave the car at home and jump on a free bus,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“Our New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mooloolaba will attract around 45,000 people so providing the free buses will help to increase safety, convenience and manage traffic and parking in the area.”

To help get people home sooner, additional return bus services from Mooloolaba will be scheduled after each of the fireworks displays at 8.30pm and midnight.

In addition to a regular Saturday timetable, additional services will be added to routes 600, 620, 626 and 627. Check the Sunbus website for full timetable.

Please note that intoxicated people or the carrying of alcohol will not be permitted on board any bus. Security will be present on bus services.

Visit council’s website for links to the free New Year’s Eve bus timetables, plus more details on the event including traffic and road closure information.

#nyemooloolaba #sunshinecoast

Angela Smith: Leeann Singh thinking for you guys going to Mooloolaba as parking and roads will be a night

1 day ago
3 days ago

Great news for our beloved Coast environment as we end 2016. Our conservation estate has received a boost with the purchase of additional bushland in the heart of Buderim through the Environment Levy ...

4 days ago

The countdown is on to the region’s biggest free end-of-year event – New Year’s Eve Mooloolaba. With Nick Jr.’s PAW Patrol Ready for Action Show, Poppy and Branch from the DreamWorks movie Tro...

1 week ago

If you've never seen how you should treat a snake bite, then this is essential viewing.

Some tips on treating a snake bite from our team in Cairns.

1 week ago

On behalf of everyone involved here at View News and View News Life we wish all our followers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Stay safe, be kind to each other. Cheers! ... See MoreSee Less

1 week ago

Announcement Regarding SC Airport Expansion
Palisade Investment Partners has been announced as the preferred bidder to become the commercial partner in the operation of the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said confidential negotiations would continue over the next two months, after which time the council would make a final decision on whether to move forward to a final partnership agreement with Palisade or pursue other options available to the council.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson making a major announcement on the Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project.

Sunshine Coast Council #viewnews #sunshinecoast

