View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson has welcomed today’s announcement by Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick that the Sunshine Coast University Hospital would open progressively from March 21, ahead of the previously scheduled April date.
“On behalf of the Sunshine Coast Council and the residents of this region, we are delighted with today’s news and pleased to see this long awaited community asset will commence services very soon,“ Mayor Jamieson said.
“For many of our residents – indeed the whole region – this has been 10 years in the making since the announcement was first made in August 2006 that a new university hospital would be built at Kawana.
“Our community has watched on with pride during its construction and our Council is proud to have been a part of that.
“Next month will see its doors open to the public and I am pleased to see that a progressive approach is being taken so that a successful and safe commencement of services is achieved.”
Mayor Jamieson also highlighted the importance of the $1.87 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a game-changing project for the region and other regions surrounding the Sunshine Coast.
“First and foremost is the fact that when fully operational, it will mean that about 10,000 patients each year will not have to travel to Brisbane for complex treatment,” Mayor Jamieson said.
“This is an outstanding benefit for our community and one that will be enjoyed by current and future generations.
“The Sunshine Coast University Hospital is also the centrepiece of our health and wellbeing industry, which is one of the largest generators of economic activity on the Sunshine Coast, an industry predicted to double its share of the employment market by 2033.
“The investment in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, coupled with the development and investment in the neighbouring health and medical precinct, will continue to provide a major stimulant for growth in this industry.
“It will provide employment opportunities for thousands of staff and encourage expansion in related industries and services.
“Today’s confirmation of when services will commence will also be welcomed news for the local businesses that have established around the hospital precinct.
“Our Council has also been proud to do its bit in supporting the hospital development, investing several million dollars in supporting programs and services since 2012 and assuming responsibility on behalf of our residents for a wide range of community assets, once they were constructed.
“From planning advice and services, development assessment and local business support services, the opportunities presented by the Sunshine Coast University Hospital project have been a major focus for our Council over the last few years.
“We also supported the Work Shop, which enabled 807 people to secure employment on the hospital site – many of whom were long term unemployed.
"It is not often that a community gets to celebrate the opening of a $1.87 billion hospital and our Council congratulates everyone who has been involved in bringing this significant asset to life."
Minister announces Sunshine Coast Hospital commencement details
Sunshine Coast University Hospital (SCUH) is on track to see its first patients in March as part of the staged opening of the new $1.8B facility, Minister for health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick announced today.
The announcement follows the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service boards endorsement this week of the clinical readiness advisory groups recommendation to proceed with a staged opening.
The Minister said the hospital's first outpatient appointments are planned to commence from 21 March 2017. Inpatient services, the emergency department, operation theaters and maternity services are set to commence progressively in the week commencing 27 March, with elective surgery planned to start on 4 April 2017
Pathology, radiology and pharmacy services are expected to commence from the week beginning 6 march 2017.
Media questions commence around 8:30 mark.
Link to the ministers full statement is here: statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2017/2/3/sunshine-coast-university-hospital-service-commencement-...
FYI TAFE Queensland East Coast University of the Sunshine Coast
Charles Hodgson: Putting the political argy bargy to one side, the place looks magnificent, feels less like a hospital and more like a sprawling resort. What's more, even if you don't watch the whole video, skip to 5 min from the end to hear the genuine excitement and pride that the hospital staff have for a facility they had such a hand in designing. As Kevin Hegarty says the clinician's "finger prints are all over it". We will be so fortunate to have a world class facility here on the Sunshine Coast. It will be a magnet for the best of the best.
The latest bridge constructed as part of Sunshine Coast Councill’s $253 million Capital Works Program is a concrete structure on Wegner Road in North Arm, which improves safety, reduces maintenance costs and minimises flooding risks.
Division 10 Councillor Greg Rogerson said it was no longer cost effective to maintain the old bridge.
“The old timber bridge had reached the end of its serviceable life, meaning it could no longer be economically maintained to the required safety standards,” Cr Rogerson said.
“The new concrete bridge, which was completed just before Christmas, will last long into the future and require much less maintenance as well as providing a better driving experience for motorists.
“It is also marginally higher, which will improve access along the road and to properties during some flood events.
“We were limited in how high the new bridge could be positioned, as further uplift would have risked flooding issues for upstream properties, but locals should notice a difference next time it floods.
“Council constructed the new bridge in the same position as the old one to avoid clearing and disturbing nearby vegetation.
“This meant we had to close the bridge to traffic for the four months of construction and provide a detour, so I sincerely thank residents for their patience while work was underway.”
Approximately 70m of road on either side of the bridge was also sealed and new guardrails were installed.
The upgrade also included installation of a new roadside shelter, constructed using timber sleepers salvaged from the old bridge.
“The new shelter is positioned on the northern side of the side to provide a tranquil view of the creek,” Cr Rogerson said.
“It will provide a great rest stop for pedestrians, similar to the structure we constructed at Eumundi Range Road last financial year.”
Image supplied: Cr Greg Rogerson visits the new bridge with council project officer Greg Hill
Coolum Beach (Sunshine Coast) – vegetation fire as at 11.40am Fri 3 Feb
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a bushfire burning near Havana Road East, Coolum Beach.
Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which broke out around 9.30am today. Air operations are also currently taking place. There is no threat to property at this time.
Smoke is expected to continue to affect the area throughout the day. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sippy Downs (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 7.45am Fri 3 Feb
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews have returned to monitor the large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Varsity View Court, Statesman Circuit, Earnest Lane and Cairncroft Place, Sippy Downs this morning.
The fire, which broke out at around 3.15pm yesterday, is burning safely within containment lines and there is currently no threat to property. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the fire and blacken out hotspots this morning.
Smoke may affect the area throughout the day. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sippy Downs (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 6pm Thurs 2 Feb
The Watch and Act warning for Sippy Downs (Sunshine Coast) has been cancelled.
Twelve Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES crews continue to monitor the large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Varsity View Court, Statesman Circuit, Earnest Lane and Cairncroft Place, Sippy Downs. The fire, which broke out at around 3.15pm, is safely burning within containment lines and there is currently no threat to properties. Firefighters are continuing to patrol the fire and will be conducting backburning operations to strengthen containment lines this evening. Smoke will affect the area for the next 24-48 hours. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately. ... See MoreSee Less
