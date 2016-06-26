View News | viewnews.com.au

Free Sunbus buses will operate on all routes from 3pm on New Year’s Eve (December 31).



If you’re heading to Mooloolaba this New Year’s Eve, you can avoid traffic congestion and travel for free thanks to Sunshine Coast Council and Translink.



If you need to drive part of the way, there will also be free park and ride services operating from the University of the Sunshine Coast, Kawana Shoppingworld and Maroochydore Bus Station on Horton Parade.



Mayor Mark Jamieson said providing free public transport on New Year’s Eve offered party goers a safe and convenient option to get to and from the festivities.



“With New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place across the Coast, I encourage everyone to travel safely, leave the car at home and jump on a free bus,” Mayor Jamieson said.



“Our New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mooloolaba will attract around 45,000 people so providing the free buses will help to increase safety, convenience and manage traffic and parking in the area.”



To help get people home sooner, additional return bus services from Mooloolaba will be scheduled after each of the fireworks displays at 8.30pm and midnight.



In addition to a regular Saturday timetable, additional services will be added to routes 600, 620, 626 and 627. Check the Sunbus website for full timetable.



Please note that intoxicated people or the carrying of alcohol will not be permitted on board any bus. Security will be present on bus services.



Visit council’s website for links to the free New Year’s Eve bus timetables, plus more details on the event including traffic and road closure information.



