View News | viewnews.com.au

Sunshine Coast Federal MPs have told the Queensland State Government they will fight for Federal Government funds to duplicate the North Coast Rail line so long as they see real action from the State Labor Government.



“Show us the money,” said Ted O'Brien - LNP Federal Member for Fairfax. “The people of the Sunshine Coast don’t need long winded reports on why rail is good, they just want action.”



“Let’s just get on with it,” said Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher. “Everyone knows population growth is putting undue pressure on our infrastructure and rail is critical.”



The two Sunshine Coast Federal MPs called on the State Labor Government to confirm it will fund the North Coast Rail in response to the Building Queensland’s second infrastructure pipeline report expected to be released today.



“I know responsibility for rail investment lies primarily with the State Government and it’s the fault of the Palaszczuk Government that the State doesn’t have the money to spend on this, but we can’t let politics get in the way,” Mr Wallace stated.



“We are prepared to fight hard to get support from the Federal Government but we can only have that fight when the State Government shows its hand,” Mr O’Brien commented.



“It’s a pointless exercise unless the Queensland Labor Government firmly commits to what it should have done years ago – that is prioritise the rail,” said Mr Wallace.



The MPs for Fairfax and Fisher are developing a reputation for working as an effective team to get money for major infrastructure projects. Over coming months, a $929 million project on the Bruce Highway, and they won a fast track commitment of $187 million to be spent on the Maroochydore Interchange over the next few years.



“It’s all about delivery,” said Mr O’Brien.



“Our state colleagues took this to the last state election as their number one commitment for the Coast, but unfortunately they weren’t given an opportunity to deliver,” said Mr Wallace.



“It shouldn’t be the role of the Commonwealth to bail out other tiers of government, local or state, who can’t pay for their own infrastructure. However, the north coast rail duplication is an exception that we’ll fight for because it’s so important to the Sunshine Coast,” added Mr O’Brien.



It wouldn't be the first time that the two new Federal MPs have fought for the Commonwealth to help fund a major infrastructure project where responsibility falls on another tier of government. Just last month, they confirmed a $181 million concessional loan to proceed with plans to upgrade the Sunshine Coast Airport which is wholly owned by the Sunshine Coast Council.