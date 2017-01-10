View News | viewnews.com.au

View News Sunshine Coast shared Mayor Mark Jamieson's post.
Mayor Mark Jamieson strongly refutes the 'bit player' status being labelled by some on Sunshine Coast Council's contribution to the new Sunshine Coast Hospital. Maintains pressure for federal government to approve medical school places.
SUNSHINE COAST UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL Contributions from Sunshine Coast Council Lots of misinformation initiated by people who should know better, floating around about the 15 extra medical places requ...
Safe place to ride for the whole family.
Looking for somewhere to ride this weekend? The latest stage of the Coast's first separated bikeway, along River Esplanade in Mooloolaba, is now available for bike riders of all ages and abilities.
David BradburnThis is the infrastructure thats needed on all roads with a speed limit over 60kmh.2 days ago
Local MPs call out Mayor on hospital medical placements
Sunshine Coast Federal Members of Parliament Ted O'Brien and Andrew Wallace are talking matters relating to the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital
Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher Ted O'Brien - LNP Federal Member for Fairfax Mayor Mark Jamieson Sunshine Coast Council Cameron Dick ... See MoreSee Less
View News Sunshine CoastMayor Mark Jamieson strongly refutes the 'bit player' status being labelled by some on Sunshine Coast Council's contribution to the new Sunshine Coast Hospital. Maintains pressure for federal government to approve medical school places. www.facebook.com/MayorMarkJamieson/posts/3802379556653841 day ago · 3
View News Sunshine CoastIn response Mayor Mark Jamieson has issued the following statement. STATEMENT FROM MAYOR MARK JAMIESON Today (Jan 27), Federal Member for Fisher Andrew Wallace and Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O’Brien have made a range of claims about the allocation of medical school places for the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the campaign that has been implemented by Council. Their comments are nothing more than a smokescreen to divert attention from the fact that the Government they represent has had over three years to resolve this matter – and hasn’t. In that time, I and others in this region have been assured by Federal politicians that this would be fixed. Well the reality is that as at today, it hasn’t been fixed. Our region has already lost ground – if the medical school places had been allocated even two years ago, we could have potentially had the medical school opening this year. As it stands, it will be at least 2019 before the medical school opens – and then only if the required additional 15 medical school places are allocated. And there is no guarantee this will occur. The Federal Members claim that I have only initiated this campaign for political reasons. As an independent Mayor with no political affiliations, I have made it very clear to them and to our community that at the end of the day, I do not care who secures the additional 15 places for our medical school. All I want is for this region – the region that I have been elected to represent – to receive what it was promised. That is what an independent Mayor does. It is worth noting that under section 12 of the Local Government Act 2009, a councillor must represent the current and future interests of the residents of the local government area. That is what I am doing. Perhaps the Federal Members should be checking their facts before they make ill-informed and inaccurate claims. Further, the 15 February 2017 date for the allocation of medical school places to enable a medical school to open at the start of the 2019 academic year was confirmed by the State Health Minister. I am also advised that the date was nominated by Griffith University and is underpinned by the necessary accreditation process required by the Australian Medical Council (AMC) and the internal governance processes that the University will need to follow before the AMC accreditation process commences. I am also informed that Ted O’Brien was made aware of this in November last year. I also assure the residents of the Sunshine Coast that the development of a campaign on this matter was requested by Councillors at a meeting on 30 November 2016 out of concern for the fact that the allocation of the medical school places had still not been resolved. The plan for the campaign was distributed to Councillors on 8 December 2016 and no objections to it proceeding were raised. All expenditure associated with the campaign has been undertaken lawfully, within budget and under appropriate delegations. Finally, I would make the point again that Council would not be having to spend the money on this campaign if the Federal Government had done the job it has been elected to do and resolved this matter some time ago. ENDS Sunshine Coast Council Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher Ted O'Brien - LNP Federal Member for Fairfax3 days ago · 2
Mayor Mark JamiesonAndrew, Fran and Roger, thanks for your interest. In their third media statement for the day Griffith University have finally declared that they had set the Medical School deadline of February 15, (which was announced recently by State Health Minister, Cameron Dick) I thank them for their honesty. Andrew, Ted O'Brien was advised of the 15/2 deadline date in late November. Did he tell you about it and if so have you chosen to ignore it because it doesn't suit your argument? If the LNP Federal and State members here on our Sunshine Coast invested as much time in pushing the region's interests as what they invest in attempting to discredit me, then perhaps we would have our medical school by now. The question needs to be asked - what inappropriate pressure did Ted O'Brien, Andrew Wallace and other members of the Federal government apply to Griffith University to have them change their position on the 15 February date - only to discover that when it was pointed out to Griffith that they nominated 15 February, the university reverted to that date. What we have seen from Ted O'Brien and Andrew Wallace is the type of bullying character assassination that they trot out whenever someone questions their competence In reality they should have simply supported the campaign to ensure the Coast got what it was promised, a University hospital with a medical school commencing 2017 Sunshine Coast Council CEO, Michael Whittaker has dismissed claims of any inappropriate council spending. If our Federal politicians were doing their job representing The Sunshine Coast, council would have not needed to be involved. I hope these few remarks enlighten your position. Cheers Mark2 days ago · 2
Susan PennyI am a lot happier after watching this interview. In fact we have two excellent representatives for our region now and are working in the interest of this region. Well done2 days ago · 9
Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for FisherMayor, the Sunshine Coast residents and businesses will be enlightened when you come clean and tell ratepayers how much you've spent on this campaign, which to date you continue to refuse to do. You might call it bullying, which I reject, I call it public accountability.2 days ago · 5
Mel LeighAbout time!!! Thank you!! Finally someone that speaks the truth without the smoke and mirrors!!! Exactly the point, who approved our money to be spent on the adverts....2 days ago · 3
Gerard ButlerVery tired of politicians who can only tell us why things cannot be done or why we need to lower our expectations. Their job is to represent our interests.1 day ago
Luke SomervilleGreat piece, now can we get some answers and accountability in this regard3 days ago · 2
Carolyn HearnThe Federal Health Minister was unavailable most of last year,she was holidaying on the Gold Coast..2 days ago · 1
Tony MillroySince 2000, the LNP have whinged and moaned, whilst Labor has just got on with it. Now with LNP federal govt, dithering, the local MPs whinge some more and blame shift. Sad.1 day ago
Judith NewtonWhy 2019 the hospital is opening soon.How crazy opening a hospital with out a medical school. Disgusting the hospital will be old before it gets going.2 days ago · 1
Bill GissaneOh great. Now we can watch our LNP members putting their efforts towards bad mouthing the only person who is standing up for the interests of the people of the Sunshine Coast. I suppose it's a a substitute for action. The boys have learnt well from their LNP predecessors.15 hours ago
Matt ShottonBlah blah blah ..... when are our politicians going to be held accountable for not doing an adequate job and ripping off the public . Absolutely Sick of these FAT CATS .. !!!1 day ago
Darryl ButnerIf I have to choose one side to believe I can tell you it's going to be the one that worked for his spot..... not the ones handed it by the LNP. Voters have your back jammo..... ignore the clowns trying to justify their existence. 👍2 days ago · 1
Norbert HeinlShould there not be a push for USC to be doing this not Griffith who is Brisbane/ Gold Coast based18 hours ago
Peter GrantAustralia - the country where delays and long lead times are seen as good for government.2 days ago · 1
Paul McMillanLets use your energies to fix problems .This seems to be going around in circles just remember voters are getting sick of political arguments only have to watch Parliament on TV what a disgrace.May be Politions are jumping ship for good reason.2 days ago
Mellissa SmithDelaying important decisions and action IS the State Govt's campaign. Keeping quiet is a way of staying 'safe' in the hope people are ignorant and vote them back in. They need to do something. Nothing worse than knowing your tax is funding lazy incompetent pollies. At least we can say our Federal reps are standing up for the community of the Sunshine Coast and making people accountable for their actions!2 days ago · 3
Peter GrantGriffith University (based in Brisbane) doesn't care about the coast. They won't risk their bottom line to start the program without 50 places! And even then they need 18months preparation. They already run these programs. How can it take 18 months to run them somewhere else.2 days ago
SC50 Grants Announced & Launching "Mobile Memories"
Mayor Mark Jamieson launching the Sunshine Coast Council SC50 celebrations and officially announcing the first round of 50th Anniversary grant recipients. Mayor Jamieson will also launch the Fond Memories community campaign that will be held as part of the celebrations.
Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show Society Inc @caloundra Pottery Group Mooloolaba Yacht Club Sunshine Coast Sports Federation @Mapleton Mens Shed Palmwoods Memorial Hall Sunshine Coast Concert Band Queensland Air Museum @Nambour and Maroochy District Band Suncoast Clayworkers Palmwoods Community Kindergarten Yandina Chamber of Commerce Brookes Street Nambour Community Kindergarten@seaside shores Community Association Hot Ginger Chorus @caloundra Committee of Services to the Aging
And looking resplendent in green and gold I must say. Well done!
Announcing the winners of this year's Dunny Races! The Maroochydore Roos AFL who took out the big race! Congratulations boys and Happy Australia Day everybody!
From January 30, on-street parking options along Birtinya Blvd, Eccles Blvd, Bright Pl and Shine Ct will change to 2-hour paid metered parking, between 8am–5pm, 7 days per week.
Sunshine Coast researcher named 2017 Australian of the Year
Mayor Mark Jamieson has extended a hearty congratulations on behalf of the Sunshine Coast Community to Emeritus Professor Alan McKay-Sim who has been awarded the 2017 Australian of the Year.
Professor McKay-Sim is the Director of the National Centre for Adult Stem Cell Research at Griffith University.
He also a resident of Currimundi on the Sunshine Coast.
Professor McKay-Sim's pioneering research has helped provide a positive future for thousands of Australians and people overseas with spinal cord injuries.
He led the world's first clinical trial using nasal cells in treating spinal cord injuries and his research helped play a central role in the world's first successful restoration of mobility for a quadriplegic person.
"Professor McKay-Sim is a highly deserving recipient of the Australian of the Year Award given the contribution that his leading research has made to improving the well-being of many people with injuries that previously, were largely irreversible," Mayor Jamieson said.
“Professor McKay-Sim is a shining example of the calibre of researchers and global leading innovators that Australia is renowned for producing and one whom I am enormously proud to call a fellow Sunshine Coast resident.
"From our region's perspective it couldn't be more fitting at this time to have a leading health researcher recognised as Australian of the Year when we are about to see the opening of our new $1.87 billion SunshineCoast University Hospital in April and with the health and well-being and education and research sectors being two of the largest employers in the region.
“Every day the Sunshine Coast is demonstrating that it is healthy, smart and creative. The recognition of one of our residents for his global leadership in a stem cell research only helps to reinforce that vision.
“The acknowledgement of the work of Professor McKay-Sim also sends a very strong signal to our young Sunshine Coast residents about the endless possibilities that can be explored by choosing to pursue a career in health and medical research."
Mayor Jamieson has also moved to ensure there is a fitting local tribute to and recognition of Professor McKay-Sim.
"I will be speaking with Professor McKay-Sim within the next day or so about arrangements to present him with a Key to the City at the earliest opportunity after he concludes his official Australian of the Year commitments.
"On behalf of the Sunshine Coast Counciland all residents of our region, we are enormously proud of Alan McKay-Sim, deeply respectful of the important contribution he has made to the lives of so many people and join with him in celebrating the recognition that is so rightly warranted." ... See MoreSee Less
What could be more Aussie on Australia Day than Aussie World. Lots of fun lined up.
Aussie Day is just around the corner! Who's coming to our free activities from 8am? Half price tickets admission tickets for Aussie World are also available for use on Australia Day 26 January.
Adding new meaning to the idea of touch screens, virtual cadavers.
It's an autopsy, without the blood. Check out this virtual training tool for students at the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
David FawcettDon't think so buddy it's all coming out how about those flights at rate payers expenses1 day ago · 1
Andrew Wallace - LNP Federal Member for Fisher#MayorJamiesonShowUstheMoney20 hours ago
