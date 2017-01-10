View News | viewnews.com.au

View News Sunshine Coast added 4 new photos.



Television presenter and award-winning journalist Ray Martin has been announced as the celebrity host for Wishlist’s Sunshine Coast University Hospital Grand Celebration.



The cocktail evening on March 4 at the new $1.8 billion hospital – due to open the following month - has been in the making for 18 months and will feature live entertainment, five-star catering, signature cocktails and a night of splendour inside the state-of-the-art Birtinya complex.



Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said almost 200 tickets had been sold with many Coast identities already on the guest list.



“This is an opportunity for Wishlist to present the most significant infrastructure project on the Coast, a night for the community to take a sneak peek inside our brand new hospital before it opens, and be part of an historic event which will never be repeated,” Ms Rowe said.



“We have so much planned for March 4. While we do want to keep some surprises in store, I can tell you the incredible team at Spotless will be providing world-class catering, celebrities will be in the crowd, American soul songstress Lisa Hunt will be performing and cocktail staff will be creating delicious drinks.



“It will be an unforgettable night.”



Exemplar Health, the consortium responsible for the design, construction and private financing of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and the ongoing provision of maintenance services, retail offerings and car parking at the facility, is the major sponsor for the highly-anticipated Sunshine Coast University Hospital Grand Celebration.



CEO of Exemplar Health (SCUH) Pat Coleman said the Grand Celebration was an opportunity to showcase the state-of-the-art hospital and support leading health charity Wishlist.



“This hospital represents the largest-ever social infrastructure project on the Coast,” Mr Coleman said.



“I’m extremely proud that our consortium – which includes Capella Capital, Lendlease, Siemens, First State Super and Spotless, will be part of this five-star event bringing the community and health staff together to celebrate this momentous project.



“After all the hard work, it’s now time to celebrate this incredible achievement.”



Australian personality and Gold Logie winner Ray Martin will host the night, in aid of Wishlist.



“This will be my first Wishlist event, so I’m looking forward to supporting this charity and of course taking a look around the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the Sunshine Coast and I’m pleased to be flying up from Sydney to be part of it.



“Wishlist is a fantastic charity on the Sunshine Coast, raising vital funds for medical research, service support, equipment and education.”



Ms Rowe said Wishlist recently moved into the University Hospital and remarked on the awe-inspiring development.



“As you walk around this hospital, it really is an incredible space. The community should be proud of this iconic facility because it will revolutionise health care on the Coast for all of us.



“Let’s celebrate this memorable occasion. Be part of history and log onto wishlist.org.au to secure the hottest tickets in town.”



For tickets visit www.wishlist.org.au/Events/SCUHGrandCelebration-583/ ... See MoreSee Less