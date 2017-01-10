View News | viewnews.com.au

View News Sunshine Coast shared Aussie World's photo.
Announcing the winners of this year's Dunny Races! The Maroochydore Roos AFL who took out the big race! Congratulations boys and Happy Australia Day everybody!
Sunshine Coast researcher named 2017 Australian of the Year
Mayor Mark Jamieson has extended a hearty congratulations on behalf of the Sunshine Coast Community to Emeritus Professor Alan McKay-Sim who has been awarded the 2017 Australian of the Year.
Professor McKay-Sim is the Director of the National Centre for Adult Stem Cell Research at Griffith University.
He also a resident of Currimundi on the Sunshine Coast.
Professor McKay-Sim's pioneering research has helped provide a positive future for thousands of Australians and people overseas with spinal cord injuries.
He led the world's first clinical trial using nasal cells in treating spinal cord injuries and his research helped play a central role in the world's first successful restoration of mobility for a quadriplegic person.
"Professor McKay-Sim is a highly deserving recipient of the Australian of the Year Award given the contribution that his leading research has made to improving the well-being of many people with injuries that previously, were largely irreversible," Mayor Jamieson said.
“Professor McKay-Sim is a shining example of the calibre of researchers and global leading innovators that Australia is renowned for producing and one whom I am enormously proud to call a fellow Sunshine Coast resident.
"From our region's perspective it couldn't be more fitting at this time to have a leading health researcher recognised as Australian of the Year when we are about to see the opening of our new $1.87 billion SunshineCoast University Hospital in April and with the health and well-being and education and research sectors being two of the largest employers in the region.
“Every day the Sunshine Coast is demonstrating that it is healthy, smart and creative. The recognition of one of our residents for his global leadership in a stem cell research only helps to reinforce that vision.
“The acknowledgement of the work of Professor McKay-Sim also sends a very strong signal to our young Sunshine Coast residents about the endless possibilities that can be explored by choosing to pursue a career in health and medical research."
Mayor Jamieson has also moved to ensure there is a fitting local tribute to and recognition of Professor McKay-Sim.
"I will be speaking with Professor McKay-Sim within the next day or so about arrangements to present him with a Key to the City at the earliest opportunity after he concludes his official Australian of the Year commitments.
"On behalf of the Sunshine Coast Council and all residents of our region, we are enormously proud of Alan McKay-Sim, deeply respectful of the important contribution he has made to the lives of so many people and join with him in celebrating the recognition that is so rightly warranted."
It's an autopsy, without the blood. Check out this virtual training tool for students at the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Update: Wounding charge, Buderim
Queensland Police Service have charged a woman with attempted murder following investigations into an alleged assault in Buderim last night.
Preliminary investigations suggest just after midnight, emergency crews were called to an address on Jones Road where they located a 48-year-old man with wounds to his neck and arm.
It will be alleged that around 9.40pm, the man was walking outside a shop on Pittards Road, when he was approached by a vehicle containing a woman who was known to him.
It will be alleged that the man and woman became involved in a verbal altercation at which time the woman produced a bladed weapon, striking the man.
The man was located nearby at around 12am and transported to Nambour Hospital with serious injuries that are no longer considered to be life-threatening.
At around 9am this morning, a 45-year-old Mountain Creek woman voluntarily presented herself to Maroochydore Police Station where detectives charged her with one count of attempted murder.
She is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow (January 25). ... See MoreSee Less
Three Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) employees were acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to public health care in the region.
Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services the Honourable Cameron Dick, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Board Chair, Dr Lorraine Ferguson and SCHHS Chief Executive Kevin Hegarty presented the Australia Day Achievement Awards to Dr Frank Le Bacq, Dr Elaine Mawdsley and Dr Michael Bint.
Mr Hegarty said the award recipients are well respected by their peers in the health service and the recognition for their professionalism and leadership abilities is well deserved.
“The Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is very fortunate to have such talented and committed staff who are responsive to meeting the challenges of providing safe, high quality care to our patients and the broader community,” Mr Hegarty said.
The SCHHS extends its congratulations to all award recipients.
Congratulations to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service staff Dr Frank Le Bacq, Dr Elaine Mawdsley and Dr Michael Bint, who were recognised for their contribution and achievements
Congratulations to all the award winners of the Sunshine Coast Council Australia Day Awards.
Founder and president of 4 Paws Animal Rescue Inc, and tireless volunteer, Julie Penlington was named the Sunshine Coast Australia Day Citizen of the Year at a special ceremony held today (January 24) at the Suncoast Events Centre.
Julie’s community involvement is exemplary. She dedicates more than 60 hours per week to volunteering for 4 Paws Animal Rescue and has so far found new homes for 6000 animals.
Julie is also a regular in-home visitor to elderly patients on the Sunshine Coast, providing a friendly face, assisting with chores and providing medication education.
Mayor Mark Jamieson said this year’s Sunshine Coast Australia Day Awards had again highlighted the outstanding work of a number of community-focussed Sunshine Coast citizens and organisations, led by the new Citizen of the Year.
“Julie has achieved great things for our community and this award is one way we are able to show our appreciation for all of her efforts,” Mayor Jamieson said.
“She has dedicated so many hours of her time to improving the lives of others and that selfless commitment is an example for all of us to follow.
“The Australia Day Awards are our chance to say thank you to Julie and all of the other nominees across the various categories.
“While they cover a wide range of various issues, activities and topics, they share a common passion to contribute to our Sunshine Coast.
“They fully deserve this public recognition for what they do to make our region an even better place to live in, do business in and visit.
“These are the inspirational people who set a positive example and are great role models for our community.”
The 2017 Australia Day Award recipients were nominated by the community and selected by a panel of local leaders and experts, including the 2016 Sunshine Coast Australia Day Citizen of the Year award recipient, David Larkin.
2017 Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award winners
Julie Penlington – Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by 7 News – Sunshine Coast
Julie’s community involvement is exemplary, doing in-home visits to elderly patients – providing a friendly face, assisting with chores and providing medication education.
Julie is the founder and president of ‘4 Paws Animal Rescue Inc.’. She volunteers more than 60 hours a week with them and is available 24/7, 365 days a year to provide safe, loving homes for rescued animals on the Sunshine Coast.
Julie heads up a team of 100 volunteers and personally organises and oversees rescue, vet appointments, fostering, and adoption of every animal through the charity. She coordinates all fundraising, advertising, marketing, and the annual Charity Walk. So far he has rehomed more than 6000 animals often to the elderly people she visits.
Jak Hardy – Young Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by the University of the Sunshine Coast
Jak has demonstrated extensive local, national and global leadership in youth empowerment.
His academic achievements have been outstanding holding a Bachelor of Laws, Graduate Certificate in Business, Diploma of Ministry and 2014 Vice Chancellor's Merit Scholarship.
His list of achievements are endless, particularly for his age and has held a variety of roles in the community featuring heavily on boards, committees and memberships. He helped establish the USC Helping Hands for Nepalese students and is Founding Executive Director of WorldChangers.
Jak represented Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador's Network and is the first ever Australian competing for Chairmanship of Commonwealth Youth Council.
George Farmer – Senior Citizen of the Year Award, sponsored by Maroochy RSL
For the last 15 years George has volunteered his time for the benefit of people around the Sunshine Coast as part of the Coastal Caring Clowns (CCC). Affectionately known as “Rocco”, George visits local hospitals, aged care facilities, respite centres and retirement villages in an effort to spread joy to those in need of a helping hand.
George is a natural leader and role model, organises workshops to develop the CCC troupe and his singular goal has been to spread happiness and wellbeing with no thought for personal gain.
Innovation Centre Sunshine Coast – Community Group or Organisation Award, sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Daily
The Innovation (ICSC) are an exceptional organisational team leading the most innovative and entrepreneurial business centre on the Sunshine Coast with more than 45 businesses.
More than 130 businesses have graduated from the startup incubator/ business accelerator program since 2002 and the ICSC has facilitated more than 150 USC internships. More than 480 jobs have been created with more than $30million raised in capital and grants.
ICSC lead the way in promoting knowledge sharing, business development, leadership, community and industry partnership building and innovation on the Coast.
Robyn Ernst – Creative Award, sponsored by TAFE Queensland East Coast
For 16 years, Robyn has provided a creative haven for youth on the Coast through the Buderim Youth Theatre of Excellence (BYTEs), harnessing talent and enthusiasm for Performing Arts.
One of BYTEs students now stars as “Matilda” in the musical Matilda at QPAC and others have entered “The Voice”.
Robyn fosters a safe space for students to explore their inner worlds. She then teaches them competitive, but supportive entrepreneurialism that assists them to start their own creative enterprises and bring their creative and people skills to all that they do, whether that is customer service, public speaking, social justice, teaching, entertaining, or any other creative pursuits.
Rhondda Alexander – Environment Award, sponsored by Living Smart
Rhondda is a dedicated volunteer who has served the community and environment for over four decades.
She is a respected member of the community whose volunteering efforts and outstanding contribution to conservation have enhanced community capacity, engagement and participation in environmental issues on the Sunshine Coast.
Her roles have included: President of Friends of Currimundi Lake; Group Leader and Founder – TurtleCare Currimundi Beach; Coordinator - Clean Up Australia Day, Currimundi Lake.
She is passionate about engaging and empowering young people to develop environmental stewardship, has won numerous awards and organised educational displays at community events in the region, including Lights on the Lake and Maleny Wood Expo.
Ron Grabbe – Sport and Recreation Award, sponsored by the Sunshine Coast Sports Federation
Ron excels as a successful sportsman, president, volunteer, fundraiser, organiser, businessman and community member. He has been president of the largest and most successful outrigger club in Australia for more than 10 years, Mooloolaba Outrigger Canoe Club.
Ron has volunteered for more than seven years for AOCRA in South Qld zone, for eight years with Wishlist Row for Cancer, for World Sprints 2016 and also for Waterlife. He also assisted with the successful bid to host the World Sprints 2016. This event attracted more than 5000 domestic and international competitors and visitors to the Sunshine Coast. Ron is an active supporter of the No Limits Adaptive Paddling Programme (paddlers with a physical disability).
Congratulations to our Sunshine Coast Australia Day Award winners and nominees! Julie Penlington, tireless volunteer and founder and president of 4 Paws Animal Rescue Inc, was named Citizen of the Year
