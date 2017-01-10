View News | viewnews.com.au

Coolum (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 7.45am Sun 22 Jan
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum.
The fire is now contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the fire this morning and throughout the day.
A smoke haze may affect the surrounding areas over the coming days. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you spot active fire or feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sunshine Coast detectives from the Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating after a taxi driver was assaulted and his cab stolen overnight.
Around 00.30am the driver picked up a man from a cab rank in Ocean Street, Maroochydroe. As they were driving off the man advised that he wished to be taken to an address in Brisbane.
After being told by the driver that he could not take him to Brisbane the man became aggressive causing the driver to pull over to the side of the road in Maroochydore Road.
The man grabbed the taxi metre and pulled it from the roof of the car before grabbing the driving around the neck and pushing his fist into his face.
The driver- a 28-year-old Sunshine Coast man- managed to struggle free and run from the vehicle, with the passenger chasing him down the road for a short distance, before returning to the taxi and driving off.
The stolen taxi was driven to Brisbane and was abandoned at the intersection of Colton and Norman Avenues, Lutwyche. It was located by police around 2.50am. The vehicle had sustained significant damage, including to all four wheels after having been driven on its rims.
The man is described as Caucasian, aged between 20 to 25, approximately 175cms tall with a proportionate build, and short brown hair. He was wearing a grey short sleeved shirt with collar, dark grey long pants and black shoes.
Detective would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man at the Ocean Street taxi rank, witnessed the assault on Maroochydore Road or saw the taxi travelling from Maroochydore to Lutwyche.
The driver was not physically injured and attended a nearby service station where he contacted police.
The taxi is described as white 2011 Toyota Prius from Suncoast Cabs.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.
You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.
Coolum (Sunshine Coast) – bushfire as at 4pm Sat 21 Jan
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum. The fire is now contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout this afternoon and overnight. A smoke haze may affect the surrounding areas over the coming days. Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you spot active fire or feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Queensland Police Service have revoked an emergency situation in Coolum this afternoon following a series of grass fires today.
The declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 2pm and revoked at 3pm due to the rainfall.
All roads are now open.
Emergency services remain in the area and urge locals and motorists to remain vigilant and drive with care.
Bushfire ADVICE message for Coolum (Sunshine Coast) as at 7.15am Sat 21 Jan
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES is advising:
As at 7.15am, a large bushfire is burning near Arcoona Road, Yandina Coolum Road, Heron Road and Doonan Bridge Road, Coolum. There is no threat to property at this time. Up to 14 crews will continue to work throughout the day to backburn and strengthen containment lines. Large volumes of smoke will affect Peregian Springs and surrounding areas. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and monitor conditions throughout the day.
Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:
-Putting on protective clothing;
-Drinking lots of water;
-Moving car/s to a safe location;
-Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;
-Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;
-Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;
-Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;
-Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;
-Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;
-Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);
-Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and
-Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.
Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if they believe their property comes under threat.
Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.
For information on current bushfire incidents visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.
Background: there are three levels of bushfire warning
Advice: Monitor conditions and review your bushfire survival plan.
Watch and Act: Conditions are changing. Start taking action and follow your bushfire survival plan.
Select your Local Government area below to see if there is a current fire ban, incident or to locate your Neighbourhood Safer Places.
Update Sat 7:12am
New PSPA declared, Coolum
Queensland Police Service have declared an emergency situation in Coolum this morning due to a number of spot fires that continue to burn in the Coolum and Perigian Springs area.
The declaration was made at 2.35am and encompasses the area in Coolum around the boundary of Yandina-Coolum Road, Arcoona Road, Zgragewski Road, McCords Road, Dahlia Road, Doonan Bridge Road West, Heron Road and the Sunshine Motorway.
Yandina-Coolum Road will remain closed between Arcoona Road and Quanda Road for some time.
Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene.
PSPA revoked, Coolum
Queensland Police Service have revoked an emergency situation in Coolum this evening following a major fire in the vicinity of a water park.
The declaration was made under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 12.50pm and revoked at 10:05pm.
Residents have been allowed to return home and most roads reopened however Coolum-Yandina Road remains closed between Quanda Road and Arcoona Road due to heavy smoke and small spot fires in the area.
Emergency services remain in the area to monitor the situation and urge locals and motorists to remain vigilant and drive with care. ... See MoreSee Less
